Australia's 'biggest' truck stop will grace Ipswich highway

The Haigslea Service Centre development has been in the making for almost a quarter of a century.

The Haigslea Service Centre development has been in the making for almost a quarter of a century. Contributed

AUSTRALIA'S 'biggest' truck stop, destined for the Warrego Highway, has just been approved by Ipswich City Council.

The site, in Haigslea, near Sprenger's Rural Traders, measures 100 acres, with 35 acres set to be developed in the first slice.

The Haigslea Service Centre development, Haigslea A2, has been about 25 years in the making, according to a spokesperson for parent company EMAAAS, which is also responsible for a monster 69-unit and shopping development in Rochedale.

"It will be the biggest service centre-come-truck stop in Australia. There's nothing bigger - it's huge,” a spokesperson for the company said.

"The Ipswich City Council has always been backing this development and (the Department of Transport and Main Roads) has been a little more particular with the ingress and egress on to the highway.

"There was a period of nearly 20 years where we let it sit dormant.”

The development is expected to create more than 500 jobs.

This will include the truck stop, car refilling, a food court area inclusive of five individual fast food outlets, a motel and a truck wash - just to start with, on a 1.2km frontage to the Warrego Highway.

The 50-room motel has already been approved for the site, and is destined to make life easier for truck drivers, grey nomads and travelling sales representatives.

The site is an end-to-end service with food, accommodation and the necessary facilities for trucks and caravans.

"We really want to provide something to the industry that is better than world class,” the spokesperson said.

For truck drivers, there will be an exclusive lounge, movie theatre, gym, showers, laundry, and a recreational area.

The spokesperson estimated the project could be finished towards the end of next year, however they said with a project of this magnitude, there were many moving parts.

"The bulk earthworks have now been approved, the bulk earthworks will take six months to do, it's a long time, it's a huge site,” they said.