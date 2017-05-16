WHERE and WHEN: Ipswich's Biggest Morning Teas

The official 2017 Australia's Biggest Morning Tea date is on Thursday, May 25, but locals can hold an event and raise funds anytime throughout May or June.

In 2017 more than 5500 Queenslanders are expected to host an Australia's Biggest Morning Tea and raise $2.6 million for Cancer Council Queensland.

To host an Australia's Biggest Morning Tea event, or find out more, visit biggestmorningtea.com.au or phone 1300 65 65 85.

For more about Cancer Council Queensland visit cancerqld.org.au or call 13 11 20.

Here are some of the fundraisers taking place across the Ipswich region:

Cancer Council's Ipswich Volunteer Branch

Where: Sandy Gallop Golf Course

When: Tomorrow 10am - 12pm

Please come along and support our fundaiser for Cancer Research. There will be Raffles and a Lucky Door Prize plus lots more.

Tickets are $15 for individuals or $12 per person for table bookings of 10.

Secure your ticket for the event by calling Deidre O'Brien on (07) 3294 6670.

Karen Sharrad's Biggest Morning Tea

Where: Ipswich Masonic Centre

When: Thursday, May 25, from 10.30am.

Door entry is $5 per person.

After losing family to cancer, Karen Sharrad is preparing to fight back against the disease by switching on the kettle - and she has invited the community to join her.

Ms Sharrad encouraged the community to help whisk up support for the cause by joining!

Janice Grieve's Biggest Morning Tea

Where: Showplace Reception Centre, Ipswich Showgrounds (81 Warwick Road)

When: Thursday, May 25, at 9am for a 9.30am start.

Tickets are to be purchased at the door.

Eighteen years ago, Janice Grieve started serving tea to pour funds into cancer research, prevention and support services.

After seeing how the funds help people affected by cancer, Mrs Grieve is as determined as ever to make her annual Cancer Council Australia's Biggest Morning Tea event a success.

Entry is only $10, or $9 for concession, and includes a free gift.

TAFE Queensland South West

Where: Miner's Right Restaurant, Cnr Mary and Byrne Sts, Bundamba

When: Wednesday, May 24 10am - 12pm

Call (07) 3817 3596 for more information!

The Springs, Silkstone

Where: 45 Sealy St, Silkstone

When: May 25

Gold coin donation.

We will have a Bowen Therapy demo and live music.

Bookings essential. RSVP 19 May to 07 3810 5800.

USQ Springfield Library