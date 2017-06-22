Australia's best comedians coming to Ipswich

Four of Australia's best comedians will visit Ipswich next month.

A STAR-studded line up of side-splitting comedians is heading to Ipswich after performing at the world-renowned Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

The annual Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow has become a popular feature of the Ipswich Civic Centre calendar and will include a mix of seasoned comedians and rising stars this year.

Australia's top comedians Damien Power, Danielle Walker, Matt Stewart and Andy Saunders headline the highly-anticipated comedy show.

Saunders, the show's MC, is a man who isn't afraid to laugh at himself.

HILARIOUS: Comedian Andy Saunders will MC the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow. Contributed

He jokes about being a father, a middle-aged man, a husband of more than two decades, an Aboriginal man and the member of a big family.

"I do a variety of stuff on stage. First and foremost I want to make people laugh,” he said.

"It's all about the laugh first and then I'll try and teach people something second. The more serious stuff is the biggest target for comedians and the only way to address it is through humour.

"Because I am Aboriginal I try to address social issues and most of all I like to make fun of human people, they are the funniest thing on the planet.”

The comedian said he'd never been to Ipswich but couldn't wait to visit the city.

"I can't wait for the Ipswich show,” he said.

"I have never been from Ipswich but I know Hanson is from there right? I love their song MMMBop...oh no, wait it's not that Hanson is it?

"Travelling with the roadshow is fun. It's just an offensive amount of fun. We play pranks on each other and we have fun where ever we are.”

The stage is set. Contributed

Saunders said his fellow comedians would have audiences in stitches.

"Danielle is so quirky and fun. She can be really sweet one second them twist that head 360 degrees and you get a different person. I'm really excited to see her live,” he said.

"Damien is a really intellectual comedian and he's very good at what he does and Matt has a beautiful twist on comedy.

"Ipswich is going to get such a wide variety on the night. It's really going to be amazing.

"I am going to be best friends with the people of Ipswich by the end of the night, I'm making my BFF bracelets now.”

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow will hit Ipswich on Tuesday, July 4.

To secure tickets, visit ipswichciviccentre.com.au or phone 3810 6699.

Fast Facts: