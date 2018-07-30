Lisa Curry’s awkward Real Full Monty moment

Lisa Curry was seated front and centre to see her son strip but she copped more than she bargained for when there was a technical glitch. Picture: Channel 7

FORMER Australian swim champ Lisa Curry got more than she bargained for when she went to support her son strip in the name of men's health for Channel 7's one-off TV special, The Real Full Monty, which aired last night.

The 23-year-old son of Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny, Jett Kenny, was one of the eight male celebrities who agreed to take his kit off on television, with the aim to encourage Aussie men to get themselves checked for prostate and testicular cancer.

The stars were to bare all in front of a live audience, filmed in Sydney's Enmore Theatre in April, but well-timed onstage pyrotechnics were meant to hide their little fellas from the audiences' eyes.

However, unluckily for Kenny, a technical glitch left the Ironman and model completely naked in front of thousands of people when the firework meant to conceal his privates didn't go off - including in front of his mother who was seated front and centre.

Viewers who tuned in on television were only shown bare bottoms, filmed from behind, but they did get a priceless glimpse of Curry's reaction to seeing her adult son stark naked.

Curry had joined her son backstage before the show to wish him luck, quipping that she hadn't seen him nude since he was a three-year-old.

"I'm sitting right in the front row. So what should I do, bring binoculars?" she joked.

Kenny quipped back: "A telescope!"

"I've not seen Jett naked since he was three!" Curry exclaimed, before telling him to "have a ball. Oh, have two!"

Jett Kenny took it all with good humour. Picture: Channel 7

Despite the awkward pyrotechnics stuff-up, Aussie viewers took to social media to applaud Channel 7 and the brave men for getting behind such an important cause.

This is the best TV I have watched with my family for a long time. Blokes out of their comfort zone raising awareness for a major threat to men's health. #proud #TheRealFullMontyAU #greattv #lovebeingadad — Christopher Pepper (@CJPepper06) July 29, 2018

So in awe of all these guys! Just being on stage can be terrifying some times, let alone getting naked on stage! And for such a great cause ❤ What legends! #TheRealFullMontyAU — Hailey. (@HAILEY_wood) July 29, 2018

Kenny stripped on stage alongside AFL star Campbell Brown, NRL great Matt Cooper, actor Shane Jacobson, radio personality Brendan 'Jonesy' Jones, Sunrise's Sam Mac, model Kris Smith and AFL commentator Brian 'BT' Taylor.