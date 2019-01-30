Big mistake Aussies are making at work

More and more Australian workers are failing to take all of their annual leave.

THE Australia Day long weekend may not have felt like much of a break, but for a growing number of full-time workers, two or three days out of the office is more than enough time for a holiday.

According to new research by Expedia, when it comes to taking annual leave, Australian workers are taking less and less of it each year.

The study of 11,144 respondents revealed that workers are opting for a weekend away instead of taking several weeks off, with one in six Aussies failing to take a single day of leave in 2018.

And while we typically love to travel abroad, Australia has become the third worst in the world for taking annual leave - putting us behind Japan and Italy.

The survey of working Australians looked at our annual leave habits and motivations and exposed us as a nation of workaholics.

According to their annual report of 11,144 respondents, titled "Vacation Deprivation", the average Aussie only takes 14 of their 20 days of annual leave each year, with six days failed to be used. It signifies a downward trend over the past 10 years - in 2009 Aussies only left 3.5 days unused.

More and more Australians are not taking all of their annual leave.

While sometimes the reason employees don't take leave is they're afraid that the person who fills in for them might discover poor performance or problems that the employee has been concealing, Expedia said its research pointed to money being the biggest factor for not taking leave.

"In our 'always on' world, holidays and taking a time-out from work are important, particularly given nearly half of working Aussies say they feel holiday-deprived and in need of a break," Expedia travel expert Lisa Perkovic said.

"Affordability is a key concern, though taking a break doesn't need to break the bank. We encourage Aussies to be savvy with their approach to holidays to be able to take a break more often - and this doesn't just mean international."

According to Roy Morgan Research, Australians have collectively 133,737,000 days' worth of accrued annual leave - that's an average of 16 days per full-time working Australian.

Amazingly, 3 per cent of workers have more than 10 weeks or more of annual leave locked away and 17 per cent don't know how the current balance of their annual leave, according to the 2017 research.

Australia is the third worst country in the world for taking annual leave.

Last year, Japanese workers ranked the lowest in using paid leave days and had the highest ratio of those who felt guilty doing so.

According to an annual survey of workers from around the world, Japanese workers only used 50 per cent of their days owed, placing them at the bottom of the list for the second consecutive year.

It also showed that 63 per cent of Japanese workers felt guilty for taking paid leave, ranking first among the 15,081 respondents aged 18 and older.

The research also showed the Japanese had a difficult time switching off - 22 per cent checked their work email during holidays, the highest among the nations surveyed.

In research conducted by booking.com in 2018, which also looked at annual leave trends, research showed South Australians are the country's biggest workaholics, where only 19 per cent use all of their annual leave and over a third go without for seven to 12 months.

Queenslanders came in second, while full-time workers in Western Australia came in third for people who don't take leave for the longest period.

South Australians are the worst at taking annual leave.

The states most likely to take a well-earned break are NSW and Victoria with the highest number of respondents always using their annual leave.

According to finder.com.au, the 2018 survey revealed a strong need for Aussie workers to take a break for their health with three in 10 workers admitting to leaving work early due to exhaustion. On top of that, an equivalent of almost 1 million workers said they had fallen asleep at work.

But industry experts have warned that 2019 may be the year Australians take a little more leave, thanks to the number of public holidays that fall close together.

The first of 2019's long weekends fell last week with the Australia Day public holiday, but the best time to save on leave is between Easter and Anzac Day.

Since Good Friday is on April 19 this year, there are only four business days between Easter and the Anzac Day public holiday, meaning a potential 10-day break with only three days of annual leave having to be used.

2019 offers a great chance for a 10-day break using only three days of annual leave — between Easter and Anzac Day.

"Taking regular leave reduces stress, improves productivity and general wellbeing," Joanna Fishman, director of Associated EAP, a corporate psychology services provider, told Skyscanner.

"Taking leave is also associated with greater life satisfaction, particularly because time off often provides us with the opportunity to spend quality time with family and friends, experience new things or new ways of being.

"We find that many of our clients feel an intense pressure not to take leave as they feel entirely responsible for their workload. This is a well-known cognitive error and staff are often surprised to learn that everything went fine during their absence."