Australian who died in India had COVID

Morrison government announces up to six repatriation flights from India

The Australian who died in India had reportedly contracted COVID-19 as the virus ravaged country continues to report record infection rates.

SBS News reported the confirmation from the 59-year-old man's daughter overnight, with the permanent Australian resident reportedly dying in a small private hospital in New Delhi.

His death came three days after the federal government's travel ban, making it temporarily illegal for Australian citizens and permanent residents to return home from the COVID-raddled country.

On Friday afternoon, Marise Payne told 2GB's Jim Wilson from Geneva: "Certainly extend my sympathy and that of the government to the family of this person and to so many families that we know are dealing with what is an extraordinary challenge. with infection rates surging at over 400,00 infections a day at the moment in India".

The daughter of the man said he had been a permanent resident of Australia for more than 10 years and travelled back and forth between Australia and New Delhi, where he managed a hotel.

Sonali Ralhan, from Sydney, said in a Facebook post Thursday night she was "highly disappointed" to be an Australian citizen and that her mother was still stuck in India.

"It is with a very heavy heart and pain I need to inform you that my father has left us," she posted.

"Now all I have left is my mother, who has been abandoned by her own government of Australia.

"We all want to cry our hearts out, but we are saving them for when we are all together again."

Meanwhile Prime Minister Scott Morrison overnight "thanked" his friend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after a phone call between the two leaders where Australia confirmed more medical supplies were on their way.

"We're supporting them with ventilators and oxygen concentrators. We won't forget India's generosity in exporting vaccines," Mr Morrison posted.

Just spoke with our friend, PM @narendramodi who thanked Australia for standing by India during the #COVID19 crisis. We’re supporting them with ventilators and oxygen concentrators. We won’t forget India’s generosity in exporting vaccines. We’ll work closely on global challenges. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) May 7, 2021

Spoke with my friend @ScottMorrisonMP to thank him for Australia’s solidarity and support for India’s fight against the pandemic.

We agreed on the importance of ensuring affordable and equitable access to vaccines and medicines, and discussed possible initiatives in this regard. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2021

High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell was asked at a senate committee hearing on Friday whether he was aware of any Australians who had died of COVID-19 in India while waiting to come home.

"The department is aware and providing consular assistance, in accordance with its charter, to the family of an Australian permanent resident who reportedly has died in India," he said.

"I'm advised, owing to our privacy obligations, we won't be providing any further comment."

Mr O'Farrell went on to explain that India had been reporting a nightly infection rate that was "greater than the population of Canberra" and he didn't believe "anyone can put hand on heart" and say that Australian citizens or permanent residents were not among the deaths.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne described India as the "most significant hotspot" in the world but would not elaborate on the Australian's death.

"I don't think it's helpful to speculate and particularly out of respect for the family," she said.

"I will receive further advice from our posts in India in relation to that, but most importantly let me extend my sympathy, and that of the government, to the family of this person."

Earlier it was revealed three Australian states were likely to receive rescue flights from India once a travel ban on the COVID-ravaged country ends this month, but stranded Australians who test positive to the virus will not be on-board.

Mr Morrison revealed three government-chartered repatriation flights from India will arrive in India at the end of the travel ban or by the end of May.

