Scott Volkers at the Magistrates Court in Maroochydore in November. Picture: AAP /Glenn Hunt

AUSTRALIAN swimming coach Scott Volkers has been committed to stand trial over five historical child sex offences.

Volkers did not enter a plea during a hearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.

The coach is accused of indecently dealing with two girls under the age of 16 in the 1980s.