Australian Supercross Championship set for Ipswich

Ipswich looks set to host the opening round of the 2021 Australian Supercross Championship in October.

Ipswich looks set to host the opening round of the 2021 Australian Supercross Championship in October.

IPSWICH looks set to host the opening round of the Australian Supercross Championship, which will require about 6000 tonnes of dirt to be trucked onto the home ground of the Ipswich Jets.

Ipswich City Council has held negotiations with the promoter of the Australian Supercross Championship for about two years to bring the series to the North Ipswich Reserve.

The opening round is set for October 16 and the championship will then head to Adelaide, Perth, Wollongong and Melbourne.

Richie Evans, Jay Wilson, Dan Reardon, Dylan Long and Lorenzo Camporese at round three of the 2018 Australian Supercross Championship. Picture: Peter Ristevski

All rounds and venues are confirmed, except for Ipswich.

About 8000 people are expected to attend the opening round and it would serve as a lead-in event to the World Nitro Games to be held in Brisbane the following weekend.

The council says the event would bring between $1-1.5 million to the local economy and it will be broadcast on Fox Sports, Kayo and Sky Sports New Zealand.

“There is also potential interest from both sides to negotiate a contract option for a multi-year agreement,” a report to councillors notes.

“The Australian Supercross Championship is the pinnacle of Australian dirt bike racing.

“It is arguably the most prestigious Supercross Championship, outside of the USA.”



Members of the council’s Community, Culture, Arts and Sport Committee voted unanimously for the council to contribute $50,000 in sponsorship of the event and waive venue hire for the North Ipswich Reserve ahead of Thursday’s full council meeting.

LOCAL NEWS: Waste court battles to cost ratepayers more than $2.2M

That funding is dependent on Tourism and Event Queensland matching it.

“Essentially they’ve agreed to match the proposed recommendation to come from council,” city events manager Joanna Jordan said.

“We’ve received an approval, still to come through in a contract, that TEQ will commit $50,000 towards the project.

“It really is quite a significant event in terms of its economic impact but also its ability to profile not only the city but also the North Ipswich Reserve.

“All of these athletes have more than two million followers on their channels so you can’t discount that in terms of profile.”



In regards to concerns about the impact of six thousands tonnes of dirt being dumped on the sporting fields, council officers said a similar event had been held there in 2011 with “great success and minimal impact on the facilities”.

“It is ideally timed because it is at the end of the season and there would be normal restitution that would be undertaken,” Ms Jordan said.

“There was one weekend available and it happened to coincide with it and we’ve been working for two years to try and make that happen.

“We would look at a bond … if there was any recourse that was required. That bond would be retained out of the sponsorship moneys to ensure its return to its former state.”

Deputy Mayor Nicole Jonic.

Ipswich Jets CEO Steven Johnson told the QT said there was “no issue” with the event being held at the reserve in October.

“Our season will be finished and all grand finals will be done locally,” he said.

“Council will take care of the refurbishment.

“The surface won’t be used again until the start of next year. We wholeheartedly support this initiative.”



The committee’s members also voted unanimously in support of the council contributing $35,000 towards the 2021 Winternationals, which will be held in June.

READ MORE: Council admits issues with complaint system



The second largest drag racing event in the world has been run at Willowbank Raceway for more than 30 years.

The 2021 event will run over June 10-13 and form part of the month-long Festival of Horsepower.

Prior to COVID-19, more than 500 national and international teams competed at Ipswich with 24,000 people attending in 2019.

About 91 per cent of those people came from outside Ipswich and the event injected about $8 million into the local economy.

About 30,000 people, including 500 competing teams, are expected to attend this year after the 2020 event was cancelled.

Deputy Mayor Nicole Jonic declared a possible conflict of interest ahead of voting about the funding due to her husband being a life member of Willowbank Raceway.

2019 Winternationals at Willowbank Raceway.

But acting CEO Sonia Cooper said it wasn’t the case “in these circumstances”.



“I can’t kerb my enthusiasm for this event,” Cr Jonic said.

“Just to speak on behalf of the petrol head community of Ipswich, I’d like to say that everyone is biting at the bit for this event and looking forward to it immensely.

“It is well known globally. It will be televised across our nation and then over to all the other petrol heads, mostly in America.

“Bring it on I say.”

Cr Jonic said the council’s $50,000 contribution was a no-brainer considering the expected return for the city.

“What better way can we deliver cash in our local government area’s economy than something like this?” she said.



DON’T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.