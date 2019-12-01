Australian sport must learn from US colleges

NO BRAINER: Australian sporting codes could benefit from the introduction of a university sporting system designed to keep promising athletes involved in their chosen sports.

The lack of a collegiate swimming system is disadvantaging athletes and negatively impacting on Australia’s results on the international stage.

Currently, there is an exodus of talent from the sport’s ranks at aged 17 as swimmers finish their secondary educations and enter university.

Faced with a decision to continue swimming or to begin becoming independent adults, many understandably prioritise educations and employment.

“We see a massive dropout rate at about 16 or 17,” Waterworx coach Paul Sansby said.

“Swimmers have to ask themselves ‘do I want to eat and go to uni or be a swimmer.

“Because you can’t be a swimmer and eat as well. Unless your parents support you 100 per cent you’re no chance.”

Sansby said a college or university system would boost the country’s Olympic performances, which had been in steady decline since the glorious Sydney games.

He said American College competitions were characterised by a team environment which created an unrivalled atmosphere

“For everyone we produce, America produces seven,” he said.

“A collegiate or university system would keep kids who might go on with it involved in the sport. It would make it a team sport. It is just an individual sport here.”

Sansby said Australia had long been crying out for a university system across a number of sports.

He said Australian Swimming would continue to flounder until such a system was rolled out unless they could work out how to make the sport more entertaining as a TV product.