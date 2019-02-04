Player ratings: Australia’s biggest find of the summer

Australian player ratings in series win over Sri Lanka.

AUSTRALIA have sealed a drought-breaking Test series victory against Sri Lanka in Canberra, with several players booking their spots to the Ashes in England.

Here's who starred and who flopped in the 2-0 whitewash.

MARCUS HARRIS 4

Missed a huge opportunity after setting a solid platform against India. Now must score Sheffield Shield runs to secure Ashes berth

JOE BURNS 8

Opening the batting with Australia 3-28 in second Test - Burns' 180 was a heavy-duty Test hundred. Must go to England.

USMAN KHAWAJA 7

Confidence boosting hundred for Khawaja. Australia need him in England but positions will be tight if Smith and Warner return.

Usman Khawaja produced a much needed century at Manuka Oval. Picture: Phil Hillyard

MARNUS LABUSCHAGNE 6

Ashes certainty as an all-rounder/utility. Still waiting for breakthrough batting performance, but Labuschagne brings a lot of attributes to table.

TRAVIS HEAD 10

Biggest find of the summer and currently Australia's best batsman.

KURTIS PATTERSON 8

Great selection. Patterson looks like he has the temperament for Test cricket.

Kurtis Patterson impressed. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

TIM PAINE 6

Another faultless performance, and looked good for a hundred in first innings in Canberra before putting team first.

PAT CUMMINS 10

Best bowler in the world? Close to it and he has become Australia's Ashes lynchpin

MITCHELL STARC 8

Following a concerning Test in Brisbane, Starc bounced back in Canberra to take 10. Important performance for the left-armer and Australia.

Nathan Lyon wasn’t overly needed on the flat Manuka deck. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

JHYE RICHARDSON 7

Impressive debut in Brisbane has got him into the Ashes squad. Competition will be fierce.

NATHAN LYON 6

Not really the conditions for Lyon to prosper and the Sri Lankans were scared of the quicks.

