Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Australian Open Day 3 live: Kyrgios, Ebden lead charge

ASHLEIGH Barty has the day off today. And she'll need it to clear out her ears after Aryna Sabalenka's noise-filled performance on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old earned the wrath of fans and commentators alike for her grunting, shrieking and screeching in what was otherwise a highly-entertaining three-set clash with the plucky Aussie.

Australian tennis great John Newcombe once referred to grunting - then in relation to former world No. 1 Maria Sharapova - as "legalised cheating".

And head of Australia's women's tennis Nicole Pratt agrees.

"It is," she said on 3AW.

"The player does rely on the sound of the ball coming off the racket.

"And probably more the issue is when players grunt or scream for an extended period of time because then that is impeding on your hitting time and hitting space.

"There is a bit of an issue when it does get extended."

After a big day for the locals on Monday, Barty was the only Aussie winner on Tuesday.

Day three features Aussies Nick Kyrgios, Matthew Ebden, John Millman, Olivia Rogowska and Daria Gavrilova.

Kyrgios faces Serbia's Viktor Troicki; Ebden looks to follow up his first-round upset of John Isner against Alexander Dolgopolov, Millman plays 28th seed Damir Dzumhur while Rogowska plays Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk and Gavrilova faces young Belgian Elise Mertens.

Caroline Wozniacki, Jelena Ostapenko, Elina Svitolina, Grigor Dimitrov and Rafael Nadal are all playing as well.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG.

 

Topics:  australian open 2019 sport tennis

News Corp Australia
BREAKING: Senior Ipswich council officers resign

BREAKING: Senior Ipswich council officers resign

TWO senior Ipswich City Council officers involved in a corruption investigation have resigned.

Work to start on major $20M infrastructure project

An artist impression of the new $20 million sewerage treatment plant to be built in Lowood, servicing the Fernvale and Lowood areas.

The facility will service the Lowood and Fernvale areas

'Paranoid and on ice': Woman in spear gun standoff with cops

OUCH: A 24-year-old man has spent the day in pain after he was shot in the ankle with a spear gun while fishing out from Agnes Water.

"She was paranoid other people were outside trying to get her"

Testing for toxic PFAS chemical to begin in Ipswich

TESTING: Six sites around RAAF Base Amberley will be tested as part of the Department of Defence's investigation into the levels of PFAS foam in the area.

Six sites near RAAF base targeted for investigation

Local Partners

Barty moves past the noise

Ash Barty moved into the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday night, but it was her opponent who made the most noise in media circles.

premium_icon Barty party rolls on despite noisy scare

Ashleigh Barty did enough to get through. (AAP Image/Joe Castro)

Australian Open 2018: Ash Barty beats Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 6-4 6-4

Ryall walks away from Sky Blues, football

Ryall has won two premierships with the Sky Blues. Picture: Brett Costello

"I feel I need a break from football"