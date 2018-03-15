Australian Mint releases coins to celebrate Comm Games

Royal Australian Mint CEO Mr Ross MacDiarmid with Australian Paralympic swimming champion Brenden Hall OAM launching the new limited edition Commonwealth Games coins at Woolworths

Royal Australian Mint CEO Mr Ross MacDiarmid with Australian Paralympic swimming champion Brenden Hall OAM launching the new limited edition Commonwealth Games coins at Woolworths Contributed

SHOPPERS can get into the spirit of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games with retail giant Woolworths releasing the first of three $2 limited edition coins.

Created by The Royal Australian Mint, the coins, which have commenced their circulation journey with designs honouring the Australian team, the host city and this event's iconic mascot, Borobi.

The three coloured rings around each $2 coin draws inspiration from the Gold Coast landscape - the yellow sun, blue sky and sea, the lush green hinterland and its colourful wildlife. A total of 8 million special edition Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games $2 coins will enter circulation via Woolworths from now until April 4.

The new limited edition $2 Commonwealth Games coins being released into Woolworths tills. Contributed

The Royal Australian Mint is also releasing a limited edition Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Coin Collection album that will be available exclusively at Woolworths for $15, while stocks last.

Royal Australian Mint chief executive officer Ross MacDiarmid said it was wonderful to celebrate and honour the Commonwealth Games with the country.

"The Royal Australian Mint has a proud tradition of marking our nation's greatest sporting moments through coins, medals and medallions,” he said.

"Capturing the essence of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, this unique seven coin set treasure will be a fitting symbol of the unity, athletic prowess, culture and passion that will be displayed on the Gold Coast in April 2018.

"Finding and keeping these coins will give you a taste of coin collecting, one of the oldest and most popular hobbies in the world.”

Australian Paralympic swimming champion Brenden Hall OAM, helped to celebrate the launch of the first coins in Woolworths.

"It's wonderful to see this new coin collection paying tribute to our nation's great sport heritage. I hope that this collection will remind Australians of the fantastic efforts of our team at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in years to come,” he said.

Woolworths is the official fresh partner and supermarket of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

There will be a staggered release of the coins over the next few weeks, with the first $2 coin design to be seen in Woolworths tills across the country from today. The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games coin collection is the second collection created by the Royal Australian Mint that pays tribute to Australian sports, the first being the 2016 Australian Olympic Collector Coin Series, which was also distributed exclusively by Woolworths.