Dr Parker is urging parents not to take their youngsters to the chiropractor following a post in a popular Darwin parenting page asking for chiro recommendations for a 17-month-old baby.
Health

Chiropractors putting babies at risk: Medical experts

by LAUREN ROBERTS
23rd Mar 2018 7:53 AM
DARWIN parents are putting their babies' health at risk by letting chiropractors crack their spines, the Australian Medical Association NT fears.

President Dr Robert Parker urged parents not to take their children to chiropractors following a post in a popular Darwin parenting page asking where to treat a 17-month-old baby.

"The AMA doesn't support babies going to the chiropractor at all," Dr Parker said.

"The AMA would be opposed to any unusual spinal manipulation in babies. We certainly would have some significant concerns about chiropractors and young children."

He said it was important to be careful when treating babies or young children, because of their limited ability to communicate about pain, and the seriousness of any potential complications.

Instead of taking kids to chiropractors, Dr Parker said a parent's first port of call should always be a GP or paediatrician.

"Pain in itself can be from a range of issues. It's very unusual for a kid to get chronic pain," he said.

In a post the Facebook group "Darwin Mums'" parents recommended a number of local service providers to treat infants - including Dr Anita Marcinkowski from NT Chiropractic Health & Wellness Centre and Tony Rudd at Free Being in Winnellie.

Dr Marcinkowski declined an interview regarding infant safety, but the Chiropractors' Association of Australia has defended the use of the practice on infants.

CAA president Dr Andrew Lawrence said the practice was a very safe therapeutic option for infants and young children.

"I would say that studies have shown that chiropractic is many times safer than the non-steroidal anti-inflammatories that are sometimes recommended for infants and young children who suffer from the pain and discomfort that chiropractors look after."

