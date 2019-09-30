Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Australian man killed in Utah car crash

by Peter Mitchell
30th Sep 2019 10:39 AM

An Australian man has been killed and his wife seriously injured after their car was struck from behind on a scenic Utah highway by a vehicle driven by European tourists.

The couple, from Melbourne, were in a Volkswagen Jetta driving east on Utah State Route 24 about 10am on Friday when they "slowed to, or nearly to, a stop in the lane of travel".

The Utah Highway Patrol said the Swiss and Austrian occupants of a larger Dodge Durango sports utility vehicle failed to see the Jetta and slammed into the Australians.

The Jetta rolled upside down and off the highway.

"The male driver of the Jetta was killed," the Utah Highway Patrol accident report states.

"The Jetta passenger, his wife, was seriously injured and flown to St Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado".

The Europeans were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Drugs or alcohol were not suspected as contributors to the crash and seat belts were used, the highway patrol said.

More Stories

fatal crash melbourne couple utah

Top Stories

    New beer sells out in two days but there's more coming

    premium_icon New beer sells out in two days but there's more coming

    News Small town pub sells more than 130 beers in two days after launch of special lager

    • 30th Sep 2019 10:15 AM
    Burnout hoon puts pregnant partner and unborn baby at risk

    premium_icon Burnout hoon puts pregnant partner and unborn baby at risk

    Crime The 27-year-old was slammed by the Magistrate.

    • 30th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
    New push to increase council spending transparency

    premium_icon New push to increase council spending transparency

    Council News Council spending will become more transparent.

    • 30th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
    Traffic drama as protest blocks CBD bridge

    premium_icon Traffic drama as protest blocks CBD bridge

    Environment A climate protester has blocked multiple lanes in Brisbane CBD

    • 30th Sep 2019 9:53 AM
    • 1 jasona4