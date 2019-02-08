Menu
The incident happened in popular tourist spot Kuta, in Bali. Picture: Renee Nowytarger
Crime

Aussie dad glassed in Bali

8th Feb 2019 8:13 AM

An Australian man is in a critical condition in a Bali hospital after he was allegedly struck in the face with a glass at a bar.

Nathan Mark Ryan, 44, an Australian expatriate in Bali, collapsed after the incident.

The alleged attacker, who was understood to be unknown to Mr Ryan, has been arrested.

The incident took place in the Red Carpet Bar and Restaurant late Sunday night.

 

Mr Ryan's lawyer, Yanuar Nahak, told News Corp Australia the alleged attacker, who was a British citizen, had offered a drink to Mr Ryan, who refused, saying he already had a drink.

"The suspect was annoyed and spontaneously emotional and broke a glass, then hit the victim with the glass," Mr Nahak claimed.

Mr Ryan spent a night in hospital before being discharged - but on Wednesday he collapsed and was the rushed back to hospital where he is being treated in intensive care.

It's believed he is now conscious but still listed in a critical condition.

