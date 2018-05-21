Aussie tourist dies in rafting tragedy

An Australian has died in a rafting accident in New Zealand. Picture: Supplied.

An Australian has died in a rafting accident in New Zealand. Picture: Supplied.

AN AUSTRALIAN man has died during a rafting trip while on New Zealand's South Island.

The tourist was one of six Australians rafting near Queenstown with company Challenge Rafting on the Shotover River, where the raft overturned on rapids at Skippers Canyon.

Staff began rescue procedures to get all the rafters to the riverbank but the man lost his grip on the rescue rope.

Tim Barker, the general manager of Totally Tourism which owns Challenge Rafting, said the man was then swept through another rapid.

A safety kayaker managed to help the man to shore, where he became unresponsive, Stuff reported.

Paramedics arrived at the scene by helicopter at 5pm on Saturday (3pm AEST) but were unable to save the man.

CPR and a defibrillator were also used before they arrived.

"We believe everything was done by the book and standard procedure. But the outcome was certainly something we did not expect," Mr Barker said.

Two other rafts on the same trip did not overturn, Stuff reported.

A view of part of the Shotover River. Picture: istock

"Challenge Rafting wish to offer their deepest sympathy to the victim's family and friends," Queenstown Rafting and Challenge Rafting spokeswoman Tsehai Tiffin told Stuff.

Ms Tiffin added it was not unusual for rafts to overturn on grade 4-5 rivers.

She told Stuff customers were issued with safety equipment including a wetsuit, neoprene jacket, bootees, spray jacket, life jacket and helmet.

The survivors flew back to Australia on Sunday morning after one was treated for injuries at Lake District Hospital.

Police said an autopsy would be carried out, according to Stuff.

"Police continue to make inquiries on behalf of the coroner and with the assistance of Maritime NZ, which is conducting its own investigation into what happened," they said.

It's understood Saturday's weather conditions were fine and sunny.

Police have not yet released the man's name or details of where he is from in Australia.