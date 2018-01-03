Menu
News

Aussie arrested after ‘demanding sex’ from trio

James Bernard King has been arrested in Cambodia for allegedly locking up his girlfriend and demanding sex from her sister and niece. Picture: AAP/Supplied
by Oliver Murray

AN AUSTRALIAN man in Cambodia has been arrested and charged for allegedly locking up his girlfriend, her younger sister and her niece and then demanding sex.

James Bernard King, 69, was arrested on December 28 in the coastal town of Sihanoukville, the Cambodian National Police said in a media statement.

It's alleged he refused to let the women leave the house unless the sister and niece had sex with him.

Police were called to the house on December 27 on a report of illegal confinement, according to the release.

When officers arrived, King allegedly locked the door forcing a stand-off for two hours before police forced their way in, freeing the three women and some children.

Sihanoukville Provincial Court Prosecutor Chab Sok Raksmey has told the Phnom Penh Post that King was charged with illegal confinement, which carries a one to three-year prison term.

King, who is in the country on a tourist visa, is in custody ahead of the case going to court.

