Aussie drowns while surfing in Indonesia

AN AUSTRALIAN man has died while surfing off the Indonesian island of Lombok.

Witnesses said 52-year-old Andrew Richard Wiseman had gone surfing alone at Tanjung Aan beach off Lombok on Sunday morning when he appeared to have drowned.

Lombok Tengah Police chief Kholilur Rochman said that another Australian, who was at the same location, and others had tried to bring Mr Wiseman to the shore by boat.

Andrew (left) with his brother Steven Wiseman. Picture: Facebook

But attempts to revive him on the beach were unsuccessful.

"It is believed that the victim died when he was surfing because he was unwell. Before going to surf he had told witnesses that he felt pain in his left shoulder," Rochman said.

He said the victim's brother, Steven Wiseman, ran a villa in Lombok and had requested the body be cremated in Lombok.

Jivana Resort Kuta posted a message on Facebook following Mr Wiseman’s death. Picture: Facebook

Tanjung Aan is one of Lombok's most popular beaches.

It is understood that Mr Wiseman also lived in Lombok and had a limited stay permit which lists his occupation as chef.