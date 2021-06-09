Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
West Australian Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said an enormous amount of intelligence was gained from Operation Ironside. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tony McDonough
West Australian Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said an enormous amount of intelligence was gained from Operation Ironside. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tony McDonough
News

Australian lawyer charged in ANoM bust

by Angie Raphael
9th Jun 2021 6:19 PM | Updated: 7:54 PM

A Perth lawyer has been caught up in the ANoM encryption platform bust that has allegedly disrupted the crimes of hundreds of syndicates all over the world.

Almost 1000 people have been arrested worldwide after the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the United States used the legal encrypted device company to infiltrate criminal groups, including mafia and bikes, in more than 100 countries.

Police said 29 people had been charged with a total of 43 offences in Perth under Operation Ironside — the biggest police sting in Australian history.

Police raids in connection with Operation Ironside were conducted across Australia. Pictured here is a raid in Sydenham.
Police raids in connection with Operation Ironside were conducted across Australia. Pictured here is a raid in Sydenham.

West Australian Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said an enormous amount of intelligence was gained from the operation, which spanned three years.

Among the accused is criminal lawyer Ted Dobson, who has been charged with attempting to pervert justice and conspiring with another to obstruct or prevent the course of justice.

“Police will allege this defence lawyer directed an associate to destroy potential evidence in a current criminal matter,” Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Chris Craner told reporters on Wednesday.

“He is also accused of providing details of a charged man’s family to another senior outlaw motorcycle gang member offshore who allegedly threatened harm to him and his family if he spoke to police.”

Mr Dobson, the son of late prominent Perth lawyer Terry Dobson, is due back in court on the commonwealth charges on July 30. He is yet to enter a plea.

Most charges linked to other accused people are related to drug trafficking and money laundering.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA’S SEIZURES FROM OPERATION IRONSIDE:

  • 136 encrypted devices;
  • 76kg drugs;
  • 31 firearms; and
  • More than $9.5 million cash.

Originally published as Australian lawyer charged in ANoM bust

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Appeal to find teen, 13, missing more than 24 hours

        Premium Content Appeal to find teen, 13, missing more than 24 hours

        News Concerns are growing for the welfare of a young boy who was last seen at Ipswich shopping centre more than 24 hours ago.

        Ipswich stadium dream’s biggest barrier

        Premium Content Ipswich stadium dream’s biggest barrier

        Council News Transforming the North Ipswich Reserve into a boutique rectangular stadium has been...

        On the move: Popular vet relocates to shopping centre

        Premium Content On the move: Popular vet relocates to shopping centre

        Business Popular vet will soon share a new site with a pet store as part of a move to...

        Maroons legend’s tip for Origin series opener

        Premium Content Maroons legend’s tip for Origin series opener

        News Dale ‘Rowdy’ Shearer has a long association with Ipswich and he will be back to...