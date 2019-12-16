Menu
The stage show R.E.S.P.E.C.T will be shown at the Ipswich Civic Centre on Friday, December 20, starring Angie Narayan.
Australian Idol star to relive Queen of Soul’s biggest hits

Ashleigh Howarth
16th Dec 2019 4:00 PM
THE greatest songs from music’s iconic Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, will feature in a special musical tribute show coming to the Ipswich Civic Centre this Friday night.

Ipswich’s very own Angie Narayan will take to the stage to portray one of the best singers the world has ever seen in R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

Showcasing Aretha’s greatest hits over the past five decades, R.E.S.P.E.C.T is a masterful piece of storytelling; journeying through the diva’s life from her siblings’ perspective, exploring relationships, the church and the turbulent music industry.

For Angie, returning to her hometown to perform the final show of the year will be a special moment.

“I moved to Ipswich when I was 18 so I have lived there for about 20 years,” she told the Queensland Times.

“For me, this show is like a homecoming experience. To go back to the Ipswich Civic Centre, a venue I have performed at multiple times, feels like home to me.

“A lot of my family still live in Ipswich and will be at the show.”

Portraying one of the biggest names to ever grace the stage is an overwhelming experience for Ms Narayan.

“Aretha is known as one of the greatest singers in history and I am so honoured and privileged to play her on stage,” she said.

“I grew up listening to all of her great songs and she was one of the reasons why I wanted to become a singer.”

Performing has always run deep in Ms Narayan’s veins. One of the key influences has been her family’s Fijian/Indian background, with roots in gospel music.

As a young child she sang in numerous choirs. But it was in 2004 when she took a leap of faith and auditioned for the reality television show Australian Idol.

Joining Angie on stage are accomplished vocalists and actors Gideon Mzembe as Cecil Franklin, Shelley Davies as Carolyn Franklin and Asabi Goodman as Erma Franklin, together with an energetic band.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T will be shown at the Ipswich Civic Centre on Friday, December 20, beginning at 7.30pm.

Remaining tickets have been reduced to $42 per person.

To book, log onto www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au.

