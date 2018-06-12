Australian first security system to help cars “talk”

AN Australian first new security system to help cars "talk" to each other safely will be launched in Ipswich.

A new agreements between the state and federal governments, Integrity Security Solutions (ISS), and the iMOVE Cooperative Research Centre (CRC), will mean talking cars will be able to exchange authentic and trustworthy information and data up to 10 times a second.

The system, called a Security Credential Management System (SCMS) will be used by the Department of Transport and Main Roads' Ipswich Cooperative and Automated Vehicle Initiative (CAVI) Cooperative Intelligent Transport System (C-ITS) pilot project.

"The SCMS provides the assurance that the data being rapidly exchanged between cars is trustworthy - this is integral to delivering a secure and safe system for the pilot and participants," Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said.

An SCMS enables vehicles and ITS infrastructure to communicate in a secure manner whilst also identifying untrustworthy sources for removal from the system.

"The SCMS is an additional control on top of traditional Information and communication technology security measures, that when applied ensures that the system produces reliable and accurate information on which safety decisions can be made," Mr Bailey said.

"Working with partners from the Federal Government and other State transport jurisdictions enables Queensland to lead and influence national developments in this transformative transport technology space".

Federal Minister for Urban Infrastructure and Cities Paul Fletcher said the Australian Government was pleased to see the development of smarter, safer and more efficient technologies for Australia's transport system.

"C-ITS has the potential to bring a range of safety and productivity benefits to road transport, and the Australian Government supports a nationally consistent approach to its deployment," Minister Fletcher said.

"Ensuring the security of emerging connected and automated vehicles is critical to their uptake and adoption by the public."

"The Queensland trial will also provide a broader basis to assess the costs and benefits of C-ITS in the Australian urban environment."

The C-ITS Pilot project is part of the larger Cooperative and Automated Vehicle Initiative (CAVI) being delivered by TMR to help prepare for the arrival of new vehicle technologies with safety, mobility and environmental benefits on Queensland roads.

The CAVI project will also include the testing of a small number of cooperative and highly automated vehicles on South East Queensland roads, as well as investigate options for utilising these emerging technologies to benefit pedestrians, cyclists and motorcycle riders.

"Investment in initiatives such as CAVI and associated security arrangements reaffirms the Queensland Government's commitment to dramatically reducing the number of deaths and serious injuries on Queensland roads through our Vision Zero approach," Mr Bailey said.

"Cooperative and automated vehicles present opportunities for increased safety and reduced crashes on the Queensland road network, and it is important we implement these emerging technologies to realise their safety benefits."

More information on the Cooperative and Automated Vehicle Initiative can be found here: https://www.qld.gov.au/transport/projects/cavi/cavi-project