FRESH: Toogoolawah Golf Club's newest green will be more than up to par when its ready for play. Callum Dick
Australian first at local golf club after green is ripped up

Dominic Elsome
by
2nd Oct 2019 12:15 PM
SOMERSET golfers are set to receive a Christmas present, with works at Toogoolawah Golf Club to improve their playing experience.

The golf club has torn up the number 2/11 green to replace it with new L1F grass.

The variety is new to Australia, and president Alan White said it would better handle the conditions than the old variety.

"It was an old green that wasn't tolerating our water quality well,” White said.

"This grass... can handle much saltier water than we've got. Hopefully it will suit our purposes.”

The ongoing drought had also taken its toll on the old green.

The newly planted green is starting sprout and is expected to be ready to play on about Christmas time.

The new green has been designed with swirls to add some challenge, and White said it would be an upgrade.

"It will be more consistent and better quality. It should stand up to water and is more diseases resistant and will give a better playing surface,” he said.

Much of the basic work for the refresh had been done by club volunteers and White thanked them for their time.

