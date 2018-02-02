Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Dressed for success: Commonwealth Games uniforms revealed

The 2018 Commonwealth Games Australian team uniforms have been revealed. Picture: Greg Stolz
The 2018 Commonwealth Games Australian team uniforms have been revealed. Picture: Greg Stolz
by GREG STOLZ

THE Aussie team uniform for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games has officially been revealed.

The uniforms, produced by Diadora and iconic Australian brand R.M Williams, were unveiled today at a ceremony at Glitter Strip casino The Star.

Diadora has made 58,000 competition garments for the 470-member Australian team.

R.M Williams has made the team outfits for the Games opening and closing ceremonies.

Commonwealth Games Australia CEO Craig Phillips said the uniforms were 'fresh, fun and very Australian'.

"With more than 700 athletes and officials set to be part of the Australian team, this is one of the biggest Australian teams assembled for any Games, so outfitting is a real challenge," he said.

"Diadora alone have created 214 styles across 18 sports for a total of 58,000 individual pieces. It's a huge undertaking."

The ceremonies uniforms feature indigenous artwork by Brisbane-based Latakia woman Jenna Lee and represent 'unity', Mr Phillips said.

Topics:  commonwealth games editors picks sport

UPDATE: Teacher, students in hospital after gas at school

UPDATE: Teacher, students in hospital after gas at school

Paramedics treated 12 people after they were exposed to an unknown gas.

What's on in Ipswich this weekend

DON'T MISS: Rey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the Tivoli Drive-In.

Five things to do

Union fear cuts at Ipswich aged care facilities

Aged Care is an area that will require more trained staff in the future.elderly, senior, nursing home, hands,

Provider refutes rumours over staffing levels

New apartment-style hotel for the region

A preview into the new Quest Springfield Central opening in March.

An exciting new accommodation option is coming to Springfield

Local Partners