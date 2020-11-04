Springfield chosen for international ‘eco-city’ project

Springfield City Group Chairman Maha Sinnathamby is eager for Springfield to become the world's most eco-friendly community by 2038. Picture: Ebony Graveur

Springfield City Group Chairman Maha Sinnathamby is eager for Springfield to become the world's most eco-friendly community by 2038. Picture: Ebony Graveur

HYDROGEN-powered buses, electric car charging stations, solar panels on rooftops and more are on the cards for Springfield.

Over the course of the next 18 years, the Ipswich suburb - touted as a "future city" by the man who created it - will transition to an environmentally-friendly hub.

The Springfield City Group is embracing a plan that promises to transform Springfield into the most eco-friendly community in the world by 2038.

The plan, proposed by green economies leaders ENGIE and Tractebel, involves transitioning to "clean, green resilient economies" and producing more renewable energy than Springfield consumes.

Springfield City Group Chairman Maha Sinnathamby said the area's unique circumstances caught the attention of international leaders.

"ENGIE identified us as an organisation building a new city - Springfield is the only city that has been built in this country since the federation, other than Canberra," Mr Sinnathamby said.

"When you build a new city, everything is planned, not haphazard."

He told the Queensland Times the opportunity arose to make Springfield eco-friendly.

"The world is moving very fast towards eco-friendly and we are (focused on) creating the cleanest and greenest city in the world," he said.

In a partnership with ENGIE, the Springfield City Group has jumped at the opportunity to embrace the transition.

"They have suggested to take planned city from scratch to make a cleaner and greener city," Mr Sinnathamby said.

"We have one chance - and the responsibility to our residents both now and into the future - to get this right and be an ongoing example for others to follow."

The project will incorporate a large amount of green space and provide widespread access to electric vehicle charging stations, a hydrogen bus network, and 100 per cent of power delivered through renewable sources.

"Our goal is to have no homes or businesses powered by fossil fuels by 2038, with hydrogen-

powered buses providing transport options, and solar panels installed on every suitable rooftop," Mr Sinnathamby said.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.