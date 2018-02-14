Why I’m giving up being an Aussie sugar daddy

Billy, from Melbourne has given up being a sugar daddy. Picture: Supplied

BILLY from Melbourne, has been a sugar daddy to many sugar babies on dating sites without hesitation.

Now, the 43-year-old Australian businessman has revealed what life is like for the guys who choose to be in such a unique arrangement with a girl, and why he is happy for those days to be over.

Contrary to some stereotypical beliefs about sugar daddies, Billy told News Corp Australia his life has been nothing like a scene from Fifty Shades of Grey or Pretty Woman.

Not every woman he met was out for his money. And he wasn't interested in just shelling out cash to win every woman's heart.

According to one leading Sugar Baby business, Seeking Arrangement, the number of Australian students looking to "date" older rich men had grown 25 per cent in the past year.

Instead, he became a sugar daddy first and foremost for companionship. Sex wasn't always on the menu.

He had tried other dating sites like Tinder, but found them to be "horrible" experiences, where people left fake profiles and were not "honest" about what they wanted in a relationship.

"I've been a sugar daddy six times, and been on sites like SugarDaddy.com and Seeking Arrangement. At the time I was not looking for something serious," he said.

"I was quite happy to be with someone, but I was running a company and did not have time for normal dating.

"We didn't always have sex on the first night either. There had to be chemistry and we would gradually build up to that. I am not into kinky things either and don't have fetishes. Sex is fun but it's normal. I've never had any issues with girls on that subject. Fifty Shades might be out there, but girls I've met aren't really into it.

"I'm over the club scene and not a big drinker and don't go to places where people would meet. I found I was getting more hits on sites like Seeking Arrangement that were successful."

As a sugar daddy, Billy said he had no problem with giving girls allowances to help pay for their clothes and other essential items like rent.

"When you go out with a girl you're paying no matter what," he said.

"It costs you money. So buying them dresses or taking them on a trip, guys are always paying for something. I'm old school and I don't expect a girl to take out her wallet on a date.

"Back then I'd give them $1000 a month, and I was earning $1000 a day."

But Billy knew when he was being used by girls who would take advantage of his wallet

"I had one girl who was very demanding and it grew tiresome because she just wanted shoes. Once it starts to be repetitive you feel used, you want to make it to the point where you're comfortable with what you're giving them, and you don't want it to become just a transactional thing," he said.

Aside from wining and dining his sugar babies at places like Crown Casino, Billy said he would take them away with him on weekend getaways.

He would also use the sites to organise "arrangements" with girls if he was travelling overseas for work and wanted some company.

"When I went overseas to the US, I might only be there for two weeks, but I wanted some company and I hate eating alone. So instead of picking up someone in a bar, going out and having a good time, I would find girls [from the site] and take them out to dinner or out to business functions where you needed a date."

"I would buy their dresses and shoes too. If you're travelling alone and have work to do but don't want to be alone, that's an example of where the site is perfect."

But now Billy has given up his days as a sugar daddy for one girl, and he plans to tell her he's removing his public dating profile on Valentine's Day today.

"She's 33 and she's Australian, we've been out on four dates and she's really fun. I've been looking for someone that I care about. She's also been looking for someone for a long time too. We have this chemistry and it's different. I haven't felt like this about someone for a while," he said.

"If I'm with someone, I'm with them. I'm not going to go on the site. I'm going to tell her on Valentine's Day. I saw she has removed her profile from the site so I can see she's serious, and I'm going to reciprocate and do the same thing."