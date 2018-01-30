Bali drug accused’s jail jawdropper

Australian accountant, Isaac Roberts, was arrested in Bali with methamphetamine and ecstasy in his luggage. Picture: Lukman/ News Corp Australia

Australian accountant, Isaac Roberts, was arrested in Bali with methamphetamine and ecstasy in his luggage. Picture: Lukman/ News Corp Australia

AUSTRALIAN accountant and political wannabe Isaac Roberts has today declared to reporters in Bali "say no to drugs" as his case was handed over to prosecutors, beginning the process of bringing him to trial.

The 35 year old, who has spent the past week in a police hospital in Denpasar, was this morning taken for medical checks before being transferred to the police station and then the prosecution office.

As he was lead out to be placed in a police van a handcuffed Roberts told the media: "Say no to drugs".

Isaac Roberts arriving at the prosecution office in Denpasar, Bali. Picture: Lukman S Bintoro

Deputy director, narcotics, at Bali police, Sudjarwoko, said Roberts would be charged with article 112 on drugs possession and article 132 on drug importation, carrying a minimum five years in jail and a maximum 20 years.

It is unclear but it is likely he would also face the lesser charge of using drugs for himself.

Sudjarwoko said that before today's handover Roberts was checked by doctors to ensure he is physically well. He said Roberts has been suffering depression.

Roberts was arrested at Ngurah Rai Airport Bali when he arrived from Bangkok by Thai Airways, allegedly bringing 14 grams of meth into Bali. Picture: Lukman S Bintoro

"The suspect, indeed, had suffered depression. I think it is a normal thing. From a free person, suddenly he has to stay in the jail, so it's normal," Sudjarwoko said.

He said that Roberts had admitted using drugs every day for three to four years.

Roberts, from Brisbane, has worked in accounting firms in his native Queensland as well as Sydney and Melbourne.

The former Liberal Democrat was admitted to a Bali hospital following mental health concerns. Picture: Facebook

In 2009 he stood as a Liberal Democrat candidate in the blue-ribbon Melbourne seat of Higgins in a by-election.

Campaign material at the time described Roberts as advising large private companies and high-wealth individuals on tax policy and legislation.

He was arrested on December 4 last year as he flew into Bali airport from Thailand.

A search by Customs officers allegedly found 20.54 grams of methamphetamine and ecstasy in his luggage.

Roberts was later paraded, in a black balaclava and at gunpoint, at a media conference to announce his arrest.

At the time an angry Roberts told the media that he was a drug addict and it was ridiculous and a waste of resources to be arresting him and parading him for a tiny amount of drugs.

Roberts’ case has been transferred to prosecutors. Picture: Lukman/News Corp Australia

He also claimed he had been invited to Bali by someone who turned out to be working for Customs and who knew he would be bringing "something" with him and informed on him.

His lawyers argue he needs rehabilitation not jail.

The transfer of his case to prosecutors comes as another Australian, fellow Queenslander Joshua James Baker, is due to face Denpasar District Court later today, for the second day of his drugs trial.

Baker, 32, from Mt Isa, was arrested arriving in Bali on October 8 last year and is accused of bringing 28 grams of marijuana, mixed with tobacco, into Bali.

He faces drug importation and possession charges as well as using drugs for personal use.

His lawyers will today argue, before the court, that Baker suffers mental illness and is unfit for trial and should be released.