Cummins, Harris back ‘seriously fast’ Starc to find spark

Mitchell Starc is close to recapturing his best form despite attracting a pack of critics during a lacklustre summer, teammate Pat Cummins and former quick Ryan Harris say.

Mitchell Starc is close to recapturing his best form despite attracting a pack of critics during a lacklustre summer, teammate Pat Cummins and former quick Ryan Harris say.

Mitchell Starc is close to recapturing his best form despite attracting a pack of critics during a lacklustre summer, teammate Pat Cummins and former quick Ryan Harris say.

The pair have this week defended the under-fire fast bowler who has taken just 15 wickets at 36.46 in five Tests this summer.

Starc hasn't lost his pace, regularly reaching the 150km/h mark, although he has certainly lost his line at times which has created Tim Paine a headache behind the stumps.

But Cummins said Starc doesn't need to pay attention to any armchair critics, as he already knows how to get back to his best - something which he believes isn't far away.

"Starcy feels as if he's not too far away. He's had a tough game or two but he's bowling seriously fast out there," Cummins told RSN Sport 927's Summer Breakfast.

"I feel like a couple of things haven't gone his way - a couple LBs (LBW decisions) overturned and things like that. I reckon once he gets one or two he'll be away.

"We talk about bowling partnerships and bowling as a group and I think having someone like him to come on and bowl 150km/h ... we've all got different roles and I think he's bowling his role really well."

Harris expressed similar sentiments on Tuesday, saying Starc is "really close" to recapturing the form that made him Australia's opening bowler.

He insisted the doom and gloom surrounding Starc has been misplaced, and that the 28-year-old is only in need of some minor adjustments to his game.

"He's not bowling as well as he can but it's not as bad as it looks, or as what a lot of people are saying. Mitch just needs to work on a few technical things," he told the program.

"When he tries to really muscle the ball it's going down the leg side or sometimes even the off.

"He'll be working hard in the nets and seeking out his coaches. Sometimes it's about what's in your mind. It's about finding your confidence, being shown what you were doing when you were bowling well."

Starc's next opportunity to recapture his Test form will come on Friday when the second match against Sri Lanka starts in Canberra.