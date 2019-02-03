Starc demolishes Sri Lankan tail

AUSTRALIA is batting again with a lead of 319 after Sri Lanka collapsed on the third morning of the second Test. Mitchell Starc finished with five wickets and another Sri Lankan batsman was forced to retire hurt.

Starc, under fire before the Test began after a lean run, finished with 5/54 as Sri Lanka were bundled out 215, well short of Australia's first innings of 5/534 dec.

However, Tim Paine decided against enforcing the follow-on on a warm day at Manuka Oval, opting instead to give his quicks a break.

Australia did not need to take the full 10 wickets after Sri Lankan batsman Kusal Perera was forced off retired hurt after being struck in the helmet by a Jhye Richardson bouncer.

Perera batted on after being attended to, adding two to his total, but had to leave the field shortly after and was unable to resume his innings.

Starc, though, will be a relieved player, after a horror summer where he failed to trouble the Indian batsman or the understrength Sri Lanka in the first Test.

The oddest wicket of the day belonging to Starc whose short ball forced Dhananjaya de Silva to be dismissed, hit wicket, with the Aussie team, unaware that he had whacked his stumps, appealing for a catch behind.