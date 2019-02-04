Menu
Starc took five first innings wickets.
Legends behind Starc's red-ball revival

4th Feb 2019 8:30 AM

Mitchell Starc consulted Mitchell Johnson and former Kiwi allrounder Andre Adams before springing to life with his first five-wicket haul of the summer for Australia against Sri Lanka.

Under fire heading into the final Test of the summer in Canberra, some had even questioned whether the left-arm quick should be picked for this year's Ashes series before he claimed 5-54 against the tourists.

Chief among Starc's problems this summer has been a consistent lack of swing. He believed he was able to get on top of that on Sunday on a flat Manuka Oval wicket.

But  Starc spoke to fellow left-armer Johnson and worked closely with Adams, who is the NSW bowling coach.

"I've done a bit of work throughout the year with Andre and it was great to talk to him about getting that feeling back," Starc said.

"Rather than having to do anything technically, I've played enough cricket to know what works and doesn't work and to go back to things that set me straight. "It was more that feeling of the ball coming out of the hand nicely and getting timing and rhythm back.

"It's been great to chat to him and even Mitch Johnson and other guys I've worked with quite closely over the years to get that mindset back."

Starc admitted on Sunday the criticism over the summer had affected him, and he blocked out most of the comments and trusted only his inner circle of coaches.

"I came here this week wanting to bowl really fast to help create chances for the team," Starc said.

