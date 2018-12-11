Menu
It comes as other influencers are also cashing in on Christmas with paid-for posts or videos showing them opening holiday gifts given to them by companies.
Social media ‘influencers’ cash in on Christmas posts

by Annabel Hennessy
11th Dec 2018 5:21 AM
A Sydney influencer has posted a Christmas message to her followers warning them not moan about how much sponsored content she is uploading.

Instagrammer Jade Tuncdoruk told fans the festive season is "a busy time of year" for influencers and if she wasn't doing paid-for posts "they wouldn't be seeing much for her".

Instagrammer Jade Tuncdoruk has warned fans she will be posting a lot of sponsored posts this Christmas. Picture: Instagram/@jadetunchy
She promotes everything from hair product and jewellery pieces. Picture: Instagram/@jadetunchy
Australia Post has also gone an influencer blitz hiring dozens of instagrammers to make posts showing themselves sending Christmas presents.

Tuncdoruk, who has 320,000 followers on Instagram and works as an influencer full time, told her fans she was "fully aware" she was posting a lot of sponsored content.

 

Australia Post has been recruiting influencers to make sponsored posts. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle
"It's a very busy time of the year for our industry," the 23-year-old said.

"I also want to remind you guys that it is my full time job, so if I wasn't posting sponsored content I wouldn't be able to post other content and then you guys wouldn't see much of me at all."

She said "most of the time" the products were ones she had purchased in the past.

University of Sydney academic Dr Rohan Miller said influencers who inundated followers with too many sponsored posts ran the risk of losing their audiences.

Right up to swimwear brands. Picture: Instagram/@jadetunchy
