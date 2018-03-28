Australia-first 'Looseum' features Ipswich dunny

YOUNGER generations of Australians may never know the joys of braving the bitter winter cold for a cheeky midnight run to the thunderbox.

But the charms of the backyard dunny won't be completely wiped from the history books, so long as Queensland Urban Utilities has its way.

QUU officially opened Australia's first 'Looseum' at Luggage Point yesterday.

Australia's tounge-in-cheek answer to the 'Loo-vre', the museum features three dunnies restored to their former glory, as well as funny stories and photos from dunny-lovers across the nation, including North Ipswich thunderbox owner Sue Wykes.

QUU spokesperson Michelle Cull said the thunderboxes were rescued and renovated by volunteers from Men's Shed.

"The dunnies were in terrible condition when we found them and one was destined for certain demolition, so it's great we could save this important piece of history for future generations," she said.

"The 'Looseum' also features the best stories and photos received through our Great Backyard Dunny Search, which uncovered more than 120 thunderboxes still standing across Australia."

Mrs Wykes said she was excited to have a photo of her backyard dunny etched in history at the 'Looseum'.

"My husband and I have a real interest in social history so our dunny takes pride of place in our backyard. The outside is painted to match the house but we have preserved the inside, which still has the original seat and pan," she said.

"I remember when I was growing up in Ipswich, everyone's greatest fear was getting caught on the loo by the night soil man. Needless to say, we always remembered when it was collection day."

The 'Looseum' is part of the Innovation Centre precinct at Queensland Urban Utilities' Luggage Point Sewage Treatment Plant in Brisbane. A special tour is being held in May 2018 and bookings are essential as places are limited. For more information visit urbanutilities.com.au/looseum.