AUSTRALIA DECIDES: Meet your Wright candidates

THE Countdown is on to the May 18 Federal Election, and in the lead up, we have asked the Wright candidates to introduce themselves and share their thoughts some important questions about our region.

This week in the Gatton Star, we kick off with candidate profiles, introducing the eight Wright candidates to you.

The candidates are listed in ballot order.

United Australia - David Wright

David Wright, United Australia Party, Wright candidate Contributed

With a background in the film and television industry, David Wright has managed large international projects, and owned and managed various businesses.

A loving and devoted husband and father of one, he says it's time for political change.

"We want an Australia for our kids and grandkids, and we will work with determination to protect it," he said.

"We will protect and defend Australia, for all Australians."

*Information taken from UAP website as candidate did not respond to survey by deadline.

Greens - Shannon Girard

Shannon Girard, Greens candidate, Wright. Contributed

Shannon Girard, from Mount Tamborine, says he stands for real action on climate change and fighting for the interests of the community of the people in Wright.

"We need universal health care that includes dental and mental health, fair funding for schools, affordable housing and childcare, and a renewable revolution that will reduce our energy bills and create the jobs of the future," Mr Girard said.

Independent - Innes Larkin

Innes Larkin, Independent. Contributed

Innes Larkin is an owner/operator of Mt Barney Lodge near Rathdowney in the Scenic Rim.

Mr Larkin is a father, teacher, small business owner and mountain guide.

"I was awarded 2016 Australian Search and Rescue Award, and 2019 Scenic Rim Award for Tourism Board member - Ecotourism Australia," he said.

"I stand for the people of Wright promising not to follow the party line but listen to your story and act according to principles."

Labor - Pam McCreadie

Pam McCreadie, Conservative National party candidate for Wright Contributed

Pam McCreadie has lived locally for over 14 years and with her husband Brett knows there is no better place to have raised their two kids, Lindsay and Isabella.

Mrs McCreadie is commitment to her local community is well known.

She is highly active in many community groups including, as an Assistant Instructor and Treasurer of the Jimboomba and Districts Cadets and as a former President of the Jimboomba State School P&C.

Mrs McCreadie said her commitment shows she is passionate about protecting education and health services.

Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party - Rod Smith

Rodney Smith, Conservative National Party. Contributed

Rodney Smith, of Gatton, was the One Nation candidate for the federal election in Wright in 2016, and state election in Scenic Rim for 2017, but said he became increasingly frustrated with the lack of meaningful change.

"I joined Fraser's party as it seemed to be disrupting politics in a way that appealed to me," he said.

Mr Smith is a self employed tradesman of 30 years, has been married 35 years, and has four adult children.

Katter's Australia Party - Matthew Tomlinson

Matthew Tomlinson, Katter's Australia Party (KAP), candidate for Wright. Contributed

AS a born and bred Beaudesert local, Matthew Tomlinson believes he also has the knowledge to represent the electorate of Wright in the beneficial ways the residents deserve, and promises to deliver on a mixture of issues facing the agricultural, industrial and environmental aspects of the region.

With a background heavily influenced by farming, Mr Tomlinson says he wants a fairer system for primary producers to continue to deliver their class leading, globally demanded products while profiting from their hard work and innovation.

PHON - Chris O'Callaghan

Silhouette question mark. Contributed

The PHON election promise includes securing affordable energy and living costs, bringing back Australian values and securing water for tough times, including drought.

PHON also aims to commit to improving the overall skills of learner drivers throughout Queensland by implementing a mandatory one-day accredited defensive driving course to the requirements for learner drivers.

*Information taken from PHON website as candidate did not respond by deadline.

Liberal - Scott Buchholz

Scott Buchholz, LNP candidate, Wright David Foote

Since first being elected and every day since, current sitting member Scott Buchholz, of Dugandan, says his focus has been on the people of the Lockyer.

"That is why I am running again, because our region deserves a local focus and a strong voice at the decision making table," he said.

"But there is more to do and I have a plan to do more."