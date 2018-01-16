Australia Day events in and around Springfield

IT'S the day many Australians gather their family and friends to celebrate everything they love about this great country.

Australia Day 2018 will be no different, with a number of events planned to suit every taste.

The Springfield Daily Record has put together a list of the top five Australia Day events happening in and around the Greater Springfield region this year.

Aussie Day Springfield Markets- Robelle Domain Parklands

This year's Australia Day celebrations will feature the Springfield Markets in addition to the annual Australia Day Quick Bash cricket match and fireworks.

The markets and cricket match will kick off at 2:00pm before featuring a movie on the big screen, followed by fireworks at 6:30pm.

Anyone interested in playing in the cricket match should visit the Australia Day Quick Bash Cricket Facebook page, with names to be drawn on Monday, January 22.

If it's a warm day, don't forget to bring your swimmers for a dip in the Orion Lagoon which will also be open until 10:00pm.

For more information about the event, visit the Aussie Day Springfield Markets event page.

Australia Day Celebrations- Springlake Hotel

Springlake Hotel guarantees fun for the whole family at this year's Australia Day celebrations.

Kicking off at 1pm, the hotel will offer a range of children's activities and entertainment, as well as an Aussie barbecue and full access to the hotel's bistro.

There will also be free Zoopa Dooper ice blocks, a pavlova and lamington eating competition and other giveaways.

If staying indoors and keeping cool sounds like your way to enjoy time with your family, then Australia Day at Springlake Hotel is the place to be.

Bookings are essential. To register, call: 3436 2100.

Straya Day Pool Party 2018- Orion Hotel

Straya Day 2017 was a huge hit with locals lat year and this year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The Straya Day 2018 will bring back the two pools with a pool bar, a Rock, Paper, Scissor competition with a $500 first prize, Australian Rock tribute band Oz Rock, an Orion Top 50, prizes for best dressed and DJ Tua and DJ Clariti on until close.

To find out more information about the event call 3470 5549 or visit the Orion Hotel website.

Australia Day - Springfield Tavern

Don your Mullet, sweatbands, singlets and thongs as part of the Springfield Tavern's Australia Day celebrations.

The tavern will kick off its Australia Day celebrations at 12pm with a pig on the spit, starting at $10 for a pot and pork roll.

The free full-day event will include prizes and giveaways throughout the day, as well as the Aussie Rock Duo from 2pm and a DJ from 8pm until late.

For more information visit the Springfield Tavern Facebook event page or call: 3818 2822.

Australia Day 2018 Free Family Fun Ipswich- All Ipswich City Council pools.

EVERYONE loves a free pass and this year Ipswich City Councol is offering free access to all Council pools between 10.00 am and 4.00 pm this Australia Day, Friday, 26 January 2018.

Each pool will include a lucky door prize to be won.

Ipswich's public pools include the following venues:

Bundamba Swim Centre

Brisbane Road, Bundamba

Georgie Conway Leichhardt Community Swim Centre

Toongarra Road, Leichhardt

Goodna Aquatic Centre

Brisbane Terrace, Goodna

Rosewood Aquatic Centre

Mill Street, Rosewood

This is an alcohol and smoke free event and no glass will be permitted.

For further information about Council's pools visit Ipswich.qld.gov.au/pools or phone Ipswich City Council on 3810 6666.