Woman airlifted after barbecue explodes
News

Australia Day barbecue goes horribly wrong, burning woman

Georgie Hewson
27th Jan 2020 7:33 AM | Updated: 10:32 AM
ACCIDENTS on Australia Day have left two Southern Downs women in hospital from separate incidents.

Around 4.30pm on Sunday, a RACQ Lifeflight helicopter responded to a woman in Tannymorel who had suffered burns to her hands and face.

It is believed a can of fly spray fell onto a lit barbecue, exploded and caused the fire.

Chemicals from the aerosol also sprayed all over the woman's arms and face.

The woman, aged in her sixties, was flown to Toowoomba hospital in a stable condition.

Two Southern Downs women were airlifted to hospital after separate incidents. Picture: RACQ Lifeflight.
Two Southern Downs women were airlifted to hospital after separate incidents. Picture: RACQ Lifeflight.

A male patient also suffered minor burns at the scene and was transported to Warwick Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance service also responded to an incident in Talgai yesterday when a woman fell from her horse.

A Queensland ambulance spokesman said QAS was called to the private property at 1.30pm.

The woman, aged in her late twenties, suffered head injuries and was flown to Toowoomba hospital by a RACQ Lifeflight rescue helicopter in a stable condition. 

