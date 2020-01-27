Australia Day Awards honour Scenic Rim’s brave firefighters

The Scenic Rim Region Award was given to fire and emergency service volunteers in recognition of their service and sacrifice during the Scenic Rim's bushfires. The award was presented by Mayor Greg Christensen to Regional Manager South East Region Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Superintendent Alan Gillespie, Regional Manager of State Emergency Services South East Region Wayne Hepple, and

BRAVE men and women who were involved in the firefighting efforts when blazes tore through the Scenic Rim have been honoured at the 2020 Scenic Rim Australia Day Awards.

Those who were out on the front line of the bushfires from September to December 2019 were honoured with the Scenic Rim Region Award.

The award also recognises the contribution of those behind the fire lines - those in logistics, planning and communication roles - and members of the State Emergency Service who played a strong support role.

Citizen of the Year aged 31-65 years Mark Ayers with Mayor Greg Christensen.

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen said this year’s Australia Day Awards were being presented in the context of what has been a challenging time for many in the region with drought and bushfire.

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the tremendously brave men and women involved in these firefighting efforts.

“They faced the most challenging of conditions and fought tirelessly to save lives and property across our region.

“It’s evident our emergency service personnel put life and limb on the line to help protect local communities.

Citizen of the Year 65 plus Frank White with Mayor Greg Christensen.

“It was not just those on the fire lines - logistics, planning, communication and our SES played a strong support role.”

Cr Christensen also presented Citizen of the Year Awards in three age categories, with former Boonah State High School captain Grace McDonald being named as the winner.

Grace was nominated for inspiring other students to step up and become involved in their school and local community. She was involved in school fundraising activities and was editor of the school magazine.

Former Boonah State High School captain Grace McDonald with Mayor Greg Christensen. Grace was named the Citizen of the Year for people aged 16-30.

Grace’s efforts with fundraising resulted in Boonah State High School delivering 52 shoe boxes to Rotary for Timor Leste. Grace’s nomination recognised her mature, efficient, organised and friendly manner that will stand her in good stead in her tertiary nursing studies.

Special Commendation for Community Involvement winners the Kooralbyn Valley Community Development Association represented by Adrian Sandell, Karen Barnes and Annette Earl with Mayor Greg Christensen.

The 2020 Scenic Rim Australia Day Awards winners in the following categories are:

Citizen of the Year aged 16-30 - Grace McDonald, Boonah State High School’s captain of 2019.

Citizen of the Year aged 31-65 - Mark Ayers, First Officer of the Beechmont Rural Fire Brigade.

Citizen of the Year aged 65 and over - Frank White, a volunteer minister and local SES member.

Mayor’s Award - Lesley Klan, from the Rathdowney Area Development and Historical Association.

Special Commendation for Community Involvement - The Kooralbyn Valley Community Development Association.

Scenic Rim Region Award - Fire and emergency service volunteers during the September to December 2019 bushfires.