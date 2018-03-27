Australia Day argument settled in court

POLICE say it was an early morning Australia Day dust-up when a drunk James Dean Flack-Cocks walked up to a group of campers and an argument turned ugly.

In evidence before an Ipswich court, police prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston said Flack-Cocks was at a campsite at Condamine, north-west of Dalby, with friends when Flack-Cocks went over to a group of 12 to 15 campers socialising together.

Sgt Colston said there was a verbal disagreement in which Flack-Cocks was accused of saying to some of them that "he was not afraid to bash women".

He'd been told to leave the group alone but refused.

Campers told police that he picked up a glass bottle and hit a male on his nose causing it to bleed.

The man sustained a cut and a fight then broke out between the parties.

Sgt Coston said Flack-Cocks was very intoxicated and threatened to stab multiple people, before going back to his vehicle.

When police arrived, he was yelling and was seen walking toward the camp site, continuing to swear.

Officers tried to arrest him and grabbed his arms but Flack-Cocks pulled his arms away in attempts to break free.

Flack-Cocks, 25, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to assault/obstructing police in a public place when adversely affected by an intoxicating substance; committing public nuisance; and failing to appear in court.

"I disagree with a lot of what the other people say about me," Flack-Cocks said to Magistrate Donna MacCallum.

"Like what?" Ms MacCallum asked.

"Like that I was trying to stab people, and not afraid to hit women," he said.

"Yes, I have a clear recollection."

Ms MacCallum said he had previous offences for public nuisance and being drunk and disorderly. She convicted and fined him $700.