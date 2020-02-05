Australia Day a hit at Marburg

Sometimes when things look a bit grim, you can get a good result which puts you in the positive again.

With that in mind, the Marburg Pacing Association wants to say a big thank you to the many adults with young kids who turned up to our Australia Day meeting last Monday.

With what amounts to a small fortune outlaid by the club on advertising and supervised activities to make the day a “goer”, the news the actual racing was put back almost an hour and a half was anything but welcome. However, a bit of rejigging of the run sheet, the total co-operation of the Mini-trotter folks, plus great weather, and the MPA’s Family race day was up and away.

The racing was top class country on a consistently fast track and the kids were either all over the rock wall or cooling off on the waterslide for the whole meeting.

There was a massive, well supported raffle for the Rural Fire Service and the ovarian cancer charity, Team Teal had their first all-girl driver’s race for the season. Team Teal will be front and centre at race meetings for the next five weeks. Look for the girls in the teal driving pants.

The MPA may finish the day at a slight loss due to the timeframe, but the massive support from the crowd for the racing, activities, water melon throwing, food and beverage indicated about a million dollars was generated in good will, a very valuable commodity these days. Sadly, Marburg has no more race dates until early April. Hopefully, the friends we made on Monday will not forget us, and will be back to check us out, when next we race!

The following is a press release from Racing Queensland and announces yet another big bucks addition to the coming Winter Carnival.

What this latest extravaganza is expected to achieve is beyond me. In a cash strapped operation such as Queensland Harness, the object, one would think, is to stabilise the budget, not throw a party! A new dawn beckons for harness racing in Queensland with the launch of the $250,000 Rising Sun. Earlier today, Racing Queensland unveiled the Group 1 feature, which is set to become the richest harness race in the Southern Hemisphere for three and four-year-old pacers. As part of the unique event, which will be staged at Albion Park on Saturday, July 18, two wildcards will be offered to Australasia’s best three-year-olds. As an added incentive, any three-year-old that contests the Rising Sun will benefit from a preferential draw, and should they triumph in the race, will receive a $100,000 bonus to secure the most lucrative payday ever offered in the Sunshine State. “The Rising Sun is more than just a new race,” Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said. “It’s a Group 1 blockbuster designed to entice Australasia’s best age-restricted horses to our shores and to create an event that becomes iconic to Queensland. “We unashamedly want all roads leading to Brisbane throughout June and July.”Prior to last year’s Queensland Carnival, the Queensland Derby, Queensland Oaks, Queensland Trotters Cup and the Sunshine Sprint were all elevated to Group 1 status.The inclusion of the Rising Sun swells the Carnival’s tally to nine in 2020, with further enhancements to be announced in the near future. In the lead-up to the Rising Sun, RQ will be engaging with experts and punters alike to pick their fantasy fields, with Group 1 winner Governor Jujon among Queensland’s leading hopes. Boom New Zealand gelding Self Assured, who announced himself upon winning last year’s Queensland Derby, would be a serious contender from across the ditch, while Lochinvar Art, Balraj, Hurricane Harley and Max Delight form part of the southern raiders who could create history. “There’s almost 250,000 reasons for Australasia’s best three-year-olds to try and win the inaugural Rising Sun,” RQ CEO Brendan Parnell said. “The positioning of the Queensland Carnival late in the season provides the perfect launching pad for our ‘Rising Suns’ to launch themselves into open class racing. “We have seen that with Self Assured and Colt Thirty One over the past two years and we look forward to the next superstar doing likewise in the coming months.

“Most of all, we look forward to the Rising Sun becoming a real talking point between now and July 18.”

The state of play at Marburg, where we are having great difficulty in attracting full fields, is as follows.. The Club has initiated talks with RQ Harness aimed at raising the driving fee to the standard $57, (this is a no-brainer, as the level of risk is the same across all tracks)and pay the standard float rebate of $50 per horse. (begin italics) For 27/1 only, while RQ does figures, considers its position, and further negotiates with us, the compromise is this: They’ll pay 6th to last $50 float rebate. They’ll pay the $25 driving fee, but not out of the current prizemoney (so it’s not to be deducted from any prizemoney/rebate).Prizemoney will be: 1320; 399; 219; 152; 110 then 6th to last $50. Drivers will be paid $25, but it will be paid direct from RQ, not deducted from prizemoney.

This is not a massive jump, but it means no one goes home empty-handed - which is a step in the right direction. I The Club will continue to liaise with RQ to attempt to reach our goal of full rebates and full driving fees at all meetings.

In just 12 hours, the link - Gavin Lang fundraiser set up online by the Caduceus Club has raised over $30,000 for the champion Victorian horseman’s family. Lang is fighting a rare type of lymphoma and requires intense and expensive treatment which is only available from the USA. A number of drivers have committed their driving fees from Hunter Cup night to the cause, while Harness Racing Victoria announced 100 per cent of proceeds from the sale of TAB Summer of Glory merchandise at Melton will go to the fundraising effort. The “Iceman“ as he is known for his casual driving style and late charges, is fighting a battle for his life.

As is usual in harness circles, when the going gets tough in the health department the money flows.

If you wish to be a soldier in the Gavin Lang army contact the above.

Gender equity on a week about basis is the story on the leaderboard for drivers this time round with Narissa Mcmullen getting the nod on seven occasions. Closest up , Matt Elkins, rang the bell four times.

Even results for trainers with Ron Sallis, Mark Rees and John McMullen all up there on two winners apiece.

Most pleasing, Corindhap Creek for Peter McKay (Taleah McMullen), and Writeaboutchelsea (Trent Hodges) both good efforts at Marburg