Aussies score more pre-Oscar nods

The bumper Hollywood awards season has continued for Australia's A-list, with Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe and Toni Collette nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The SAG Awards are one of the key ceremonies ahead of the Oscars, and nominations provide a significant boost to actors' campaigns.

Kidman was the biggest surprise at the SAG nomination ceremony, with voters snubbing her in the lead actress in a TV drama series category for Big Little Lies.

Meryl Streep was also overlooked for her role in Big Little Lies.

Nicole Kidman will go up against Margot Robbie at the SAG Awards for their performances in Bombshell. Picture: AP

However in a huge boost for her Oscar campaign, Kidman instead received a supporting actress nod for her role in Bombshell, a film focused on sexual harassment at US news channel Fox News.

Kidman will face off with her Bombshell co-star Margot Robbie in the SAG category.

Kidman, Robbie and the rest of the star-studded Bombshell cast, including Malcolm McDowell - who plays Rupert Murdoch - are in the running for the SAG's top award - outstanding ensemble in a motion picture.

Kidman was also nominated with her Big Little Lies cast in the TV drama series ensemble category.

Crowe, following on from his Golden Globe nomination on Monday, received a nod in the outstanding actor in a TV movie/limited series category for The Loudest Voice, which also focuses on the toxic Fox News workplace.

The New Zealand-born actor plays Fox News boss Roger Ailes.

Toni Collette was nominated for her excellent performance as a dogged police officer chasing a serial rapist in Unbelievable. Picture: Netflix

Collette was nominated in the outstanding actress TV movie/limited series category for the brilliant true crim series, Unbelievable.

At the Golden Globes nomination ceremony on Monday, Kidman was snubbed for a supporting actor nod for Bombshell, but was nominated for Big Little Lies.

Robbie, Crowe and Collette all replicated their Globe nominations with SAG nods in the same categories.

The SAG Award winners will be announced on January 19 in Los Angeles.

Russell Crowe scored a nomination for his role as controversial Fox News boss, Roger Ailes. Picture: AP

OTHER SNUBS AND SURPRISES

Perhaps one of the biggest snubs was Greta Gerwig's film, Little Women, receiving no nominations at all. Saoirse Ronan had managed to get a Golden Globe nomination this week.

Parasite, the South Korean film by Bong Joon Ho which is one of the year's biggest hits, managed to score and ensemble nod, which bodes well for a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars.

The cast of Parasite. Picture: Supplied

Robert De Niro was snubbed in the Best Actor category for The Irishman, as was Eddie Murphy for Dolemite is my Name and Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory.

Taron Egerton managed to scoop a nomination in that category though for his role as Elton John in Rocketman.

Clockwise from top left, Saoirse Ronan, Laura Dern, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen in Greta Gerwig's Little Women. Picture: Supplied

Another big snub was the lack of love for The Two Popes. Both Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins scored Golden Globe nominations but were shut out by SAG.

In the television categories, Steve Carell and Billy Crudup both grabbed nominations for The Morning Show, as did Jennifer Aniston, but co-star Reese Witherspoon was left out.

Veep missed out for its final season, as did Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Billy Porter in a scene from Pose. Picture: AP

While Toni Collette was nominated for Unbelievable, her co-star Merritt Weaver was surprisingly overlooked.

Billy Porter was also snubbed for his magnetic role in Pose.

FULL LIST OF NOMINATION

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale - Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story. Picture: AP

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong'o - Us

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renée Zellweger - Judy

Renee Zellweger is Judy Garland in Judy. Picture: Supplied

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Foxx - Just Mercy

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Joe Pesci, left, and Robert De Niro in a scene from The Irishman. Picture: AP

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman - Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez in a scene from the movie Hustlers. Picture: Supplied

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

From left, Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson and Roman Griffin Davis in a scene from the movie Jojo Rabbit. Picture: Supplied

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Mahershala Ali - True Detective

Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris - Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us

Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon

Stephen Dorff and Mahershala Ali in True Detective. Picture: Warrick Page/HBO

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Patricia Arquette - The Act

Toni Collette - Unbelievable

Joey King - The Act

Emily Watson - Chernobyl

Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon

Michelle Williams as Gwen Verdon in a scene from Fosse/Verdon. Picture: AP

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Steve Carell - The Morning Show

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones

David Harbour - Stranger Things

Peter Dinklage in a scene from Game of Thrones. Picture: AP

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Jennifer Aniston, left, and Steve Carell both got nominations for The Morning Show. Picture: AP

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader - Barry

Andrew Scott - Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Andrew Scott in a scene from Fleabag. Picture: AP

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Cristina Applegate - Dead to Me

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

Catherine O’Hara in Schitt’s Creek. Picture: ABC Comedy

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

The cast of Big Little Lies 2. Picture: Supplied

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek