Aussies piling on the runs in Canberra

Kurtis Patterson has shown a preparedness to take on the short ball against Sri Lanka. Picture: Rick Rycroft/AP

Kurtis Patterson has shown a preparedness to take on the short ball against Sri Lanka. Picture: Rick Rycroft/AP

NEWCOMER Kurtis Patterson has a maiden Test century in his sights as Australia continues to feast on Sri Lanka's bowlers on day two of the second Test in Canberra.

Just one wicket fell in Saturday's morning session at Manuka Oval, with Joe Burns' mammoth innings coming to an end on 180.

Australia were 5-474 at lunch with Patterson unbeaten on 74 in his second Test appearance and skipper Tim Paine 28 not out.

Burns added just eight runs to his overnight score before chopping onto his stumps off a delivery from Sri Lankan quick Kasun Rajitha.

But the Queenslander's huge knock has ensured he will be part of Australia's Ashes squad, in a stunning turnaround after years in the Sheffield Shield wilderness.

NSW batsman Patterson is certain to also be in the mix after building upon a composed 30 on debut in Brisbane.

The left-hander again impressed with his mastery of the short ball, unleashing his favoured pull shot to anything back of a length.

Dropped first ball on Friday, Patterson survived a tricky start to Saturday's morning session when both Rajitha and Vishwa Fernando had the new ball swinging.

The 25-year-old brought up his maiden Test 50 off 100 balls and looked well placed to become the third Australian to reach triple figures, after Burns and Travis Head (161).

Sri Lanka's makeshift bowling attack again struggled to make headway against an Australian side looking to cap off a difficult summer with a 2-0 series whitewash.

Burns' career-best knock will go into the history books as the third highest individual total in an Australia-Sri Lanka Test match, behind Michael Slater (219) and Kumar Sangakkara (192).

- AAP