Aussie’s incredible $60 supermarket act

An Aussie man left more than 15 supermarket customers in shock after he offered to pay for their groceries.

TikTok star Rustam Raziev has clocked more than 50 million views on videos showing him surprise both Coles and Woolies shoppers at checkout with his kind gesture.

The 29-year-old from Melbourne told news.com.au that everyday for the month of Ramadan, he will be covering the costs of locals' food and grocery bills as a way to give back.

"I really want to inspire others to do the same thing, to help one another," he said.

"We live only once and I want to bring some impact to the world."

Rustam Raziev, 29, of Melbourne (right) has clocked more than 50 million views on videos showing him surprise shoppers with his generous act. Picture: TikTok/razieff

Mr Raziev, who was born in Kazakhstan and moved to Australia 11 years ago, said he also wanted to show people who Muslims really are, saying they can often be portrayed in a negative light.

In the clips, Mr Raziev can be seen approaching the counter where a customer is about to pay for their groceries or takeaway food.

He then interrupts, pulls out his credit card and offers to cover the costs.

One woman was so stunned by his generous act that she was left in tears.

"Hi love how are you?" she can be heard saying to him as she unloads her items on a Coles counter.

In one video, the TikTok star approached a woman at a Coles checkout fist bumping her. Picture: TikTok/razieff

Mr Raziev shows the woman the palm of his hand which reads, 'Pay for my groceries'.

A little taken back, she laughs with a confused look on her face before he explains that he will pay for her groceries.

"What, why?" she asks.

Mr Raziev explains to the woman that it is the month of Ramadan.

"I am doing it from my heart as well," he adds

Baffled by his offer, she asks if he is "playing games" prompting her to get teary.

"I'm always giving to people," she says.

"That's where I'm giving back," he responds.

"I appreciate that so much," the woman says as he pays her $60 grocery bill.

The woman was left in tears. Picture: TikTok/razieff

In another video, Mr Raziev pretends he is a few dollars short of paying for his bread.

The lady behind him who appears to be in a hurry can be heard saying, "It's all right I'll fix it up with mine".

"Yeah go on, just put this through as well," she says.

Mr Raziev looks at her and says, "Are you sure?" to which she smiles at him.

When the teller reads out the amount of her $48.40 shopping bill, Mr Raziev quickly taps the eftpos machine with his credit card.

In another clip, Rustam pretended he didn’t have money to pay for bread and after a woman paid for it, he returned the favour by paying for entire grocery bill. Picture: TikTok/razieff

"What did you do that for," the woman asks with a shocked look on her face.

"I paid for you because you agreed to pay for my bread. It's Ramadan as well," he says.

Still stunned by his gesture, she turns to the teller and asks if he "really paid" for her shopping.

"It's also from my heart. Thank you so much," Mr Raziev says as he fist bumps the woman before he walks off.

The 29-year-old he hopes his kind act will inspire others to do the same and help one another. Picture: TikTok/razieff

A similar situation, also filmed at a Coles store, shows Mr Raziev paying for a customer's groceries after the customer also offered to buy his bottle of water to break his fast. The video clocked 10 million views alone.

Mr Raziev, who is a content creator, is currently on day 17 of his mission which coincides with the month of Ramadan.

"I am glad TikTok is spreading these videos to as many people as possible," he said.

He then left her in shock after offering to pay for her groceries. Picture: TikTok/razieff