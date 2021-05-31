Aussies in 13-year first as they fly to Tokyo

Throughout their 15 month wait to play an international match, and a 13-year fight to get back to the Olympics, Australia’s softballers have worked out adaptable athletes are most likely to succeed.

With that in mind the first Australian team to leave for the Tokyo Olympics flew from Sydney on Monday ready to do the hard yards living and training out of a hotel before getting to the chance to live out their dream.

The Aussie Spirit squad will be based in an Ota City hotel before entering the Olympic village, only allowed to leave the hotel for training and games during coming weeks.

Even stricter protocols are likely when they get to the Olympic village. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is yet to finalise guidelines for its biosecurity bubble.

Every player and team official had to be return a negative Covid test last Friday just to be able to fly out.

Softball is back in the Olympics for the first time since 2008 and veteran Jade Wall said living in lockdown in coronavirus-ravaged Japan until the Games start in July was worth it.

“We’ve done lots of training here in Australia to prepare for some of those difficulties we may face in Japan,” Wall said at Sydney Airport on Monday before departing.

“We know it’ going to be a long trek over there, we know we’ve got to go through lots and lots of Covid testing but we’re all prepared for it.

“We will do everything we can to make sure we’re safe when we get there and stay safe while we’re in Japan.”

Australia won Olympic medals at four straight Games from 1996-2008, but none were gold.

Softball was excluded from the 2012 and 2016 Games and is getting a one-off chance in Tokyo before again missing the cut for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

It makes this opportunity that much more important, but as Wall revealed, knowing it was coming, and what would be required to get there amid a worldwide pandemic has made the quest for gold more realistic.

“We haven’t been there for 13 years so there’s a lot of people behind me who have waited a long time to get that opportunity.” Wall said.

“We had a lot of mental battles over the last year.

“The biggest thing about this team is we’ve become very adaptable.

“And we know, doing the gold-medal ready program through the AIS, that adaptable athletes and teams are the ones who succeed at Olympics.

“We’re so strong as a unit. I know any difficulties we’re going to face, we’ll face together.”

Originally published as Aussies in 13-year first as they fly to Tokyo