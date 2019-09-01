Aussies expecting more aggressive English batting

England’s aggressive batting in the second innings at Headingly got them over the line. Picture: Getty

England’s aggressive batting in the second innings at Headingly got them over the line. Picture: Getty

The last day onslaught from England at Headingley could be a signal of what's to come when the series-defining fourth Test gets underway on Wednesday.

More attacking batting is the expectation from the Australian camp after Ben Stokes' boundary blitz levelled the series 1-1 and snatched the tourist's chance to secure the Ashes urn.

Josh Hazlewood got smashed for 16 runs, including two sixes, in the fifth last over in Leeds, his only part in Stokes' 42-ball onslaught which won England the game.

But earlier in the day the star quick, who took nine wickets for the match as his team's best bowler, was part of a new ball crew which conceded 60 runs off 10 overs as Jonny Bairstow also went in to one day mode.

Peter Lalor and Andrew Menczel preview the fourth Test where things aren't sounding good for Mitch Starc.

Josh Hazelwood copped a brutal barrage from Ben Stokes but was still the pick of the bowlers at Leeds. Picture: Getty

Hazlewood expects the World Cup winners to take note of how that attacking play helped England chase down the record 358 when the battle resumes at Old Trafford.

"I think they are going to play their natural games a bit more now," he said.

"They're all quality players, so we have to be wary of what we saw with Stokesy a few times and Jonny (Bairstow) at certain times.

"They are great one day players, but some of them are really good Test players as well."

England have stuck with their batsmen, but flagged changes to the order which could see white ball weapon Jason Roy, who has been a walking-wicket as an opener, move down the order.

But while the home team may try to get on the front foot, Hazlewood said the Australians had dissected that last day disaster. Having bowled England out for 67 when they batted first, he is confident their plans were just as good.

"Whenever the other team are changing plans (it) means you're doing something right," he said.

"Whoever is at the top, whatever the order, it's the same plans, what we've talked about before, keeping it simple, patient (and) disciplined.

The Aussies are expecting Ben Stokes to take it to the bowlers like his remarkable innings at Headlingly. Picture: Getty Images

"We got beaten by a hell of a player at the end. We've certainly talked about that, what we could have done differently with fields, different bowling, more of a one-day game at the end.

"We always sit down and talk about what we could have done better, and what we did well as well. That's an important thing all the time, to discuss what you have done well.

"For 95 per cent of that game we bowled really well. So we don't gloss over that either."

The three bowlers from Headingley; Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and James Pattinson all sat out the tour game against Derbyshire as Mitchell Starc took seven wickets.

As his former new ball partner, Hazlewood was excited to see Starc "up and about" with the series still alive, and ready to step up if needed.

"He hit some really good lengths, found some swing," Hazlewood said.

"The pace looked up there throughout the whole game, he looks fit and firing."