Aussie vaccine plan not up to scratch

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine (which protects against 20 mutated strains) is far superior to the AstraZeneca vaccine, which provides no cellular immunity and cannot protect against any mutated strains of COVID-19 (such as South African and UK strains).

Any slight humoral immunity from AstraZeneca wears off in about 3-4 months, and further vaccinations may be ineffective leaving the person vulnerable to COVID-19 infection.

Israel will have vaccinated their whole population from 16 years of age upwards by March using the superior and longer-lasting Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.

Why can't Australia do the same so we can get back to normal life asap?

Most folks would be willing to pay the vaccination cost if needed.

Another 30-40 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine need to be purchased immediately. I am confident that most folks would be willing to pay the vaccination cost if needed. It is essentially a waste of time giving people the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Its simple chimpanzee adenovirus design cannot protect Australians from mutated strains of COVID-19.



Gregory Boyle, PhD, DSc

Jamboree Heights