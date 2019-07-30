Menu
Aussie town covered in mystery graffiti

Navarone Farrell
by
30th Jul 2019 11:05 AM

A MAN known only as "Chris" has discovered he is a father by way of public graffiti.

Residents in the Melbourne bayside suburb were baffled at the purple scrawl covering walls, buildings and public barbecues reading: "Chris, you need to talk to me before the baby's born, or don't bother after."

From a Gold Coast man setting his car alight to South Australian "bogans" fined $138,000 for their gender reveal, or even the Buckingham Palace forgetting who's baby is whose, the 'Franger' mystery mum has taken it upon herself to give the traditional methods of baby announcements an artistic makeover.

The street art announcement was first noted by the Frankston Community Noticeboard, who indexed the photos of the scathed expectant mummy.

"Chris... Can you please just call her before she destroys the whole city? Don't forget if you see graffiti, you can report it to council via Snap Send Solve," their post reads.

 

The post has been shared almost 9000 times and has more than 20,000 comments. Many Victorians are watching with nailbiting glee, waiting for the next development - however the question on everyone's lips is "Who exactly is this Chris?"

"You can't knock her communication skills," writes Mike Winfield.

One man suggested: "Just sort it out mate."

Another agreed, saying: "Bro come on just let her know."

Another suggested that Chris "can't keep running".

"Chris should really just call, Frankston needs this before the whole city is destroyed - lord help us," wrote Callum Morris.

One joked: "Communication is so important in a relationship."

Kevin Park hypothesised: "Clearly one of those locations is the point of conception, and inside of Chris' domain."

Tanya Prorok jibed: "Hurry up Chris the baby is born she needs to see you to do the DNA test."

Others have thrown doubt over whether Chris is the expectant mother, or possibly even father.

And some have wondered if Chris has no relation to the baby at all.

Stephen Hazell theorised: "Chris is her obstetrician or midwife. It would definitely be too late for them to get in contact after her baby was born."

