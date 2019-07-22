Menu
Swimming

Aussie teen sensation shocks the world

22nd Jul 2019 5:07 AM

 

Australia's Ariarne Titmus has shaken up the swimming world order, upsetting American great Katie Ledecky to claim the 400m freestyle gold at the World Swimming Titles in South Korea.

The 18-year-old becomes Australia's newest world champion with a startling race.

Titmus powered past five-time Olympic champion Ledecky on the final lap on the opening night of the eight-day titles at Gwangju.

Her time of 3:58.76 was also a new Australian record as she beat Ledecky by 1.21 seconds and denied the American a fourth straight 400m world title.

"I knew that I properly had that in me," Titmus said.

 

"I feel pretty normal, it was just a swimming race," Titmus said after her stunning win.

"There was no pressure really coming into this race. I just wanted to fight as hard as I could - in that last 50m I gave it everything."

Ledecky is so dominant in women's long distance races of 400m, 800m and 1500m, she hadn't lost a race since 2012 over the distance.

A 14-time World Champion, Ledecky was left stunned with NBC Sports reporting she was still floored during the medal ceremony.

What a comeback!
Titmus led through the first 200m and at one stage was under world-record pace before Ledecky made her move.

The American hit the front with 250m left and looked set to power home before Titmus put on the after burners in a stunning final lap finish.

"I knew I had to take it out hard to be with her. Her third 100m is still a lot better than mine but suddenly I felt something," Titmus said of her final surge.

Ledecky finished second in 3:59.97 - well off her world record of 3:56.46 set at the Rio Olympics.

American Leah Smith took bronze in 4:01.29.

The world was floored by it's new world champion.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Titmus could hardly believe she’d won.
Ledecky said the Aussie had a "heck of a swim" and said she wasn't used to racing people who can swim a time under four minutes.

"I just got to the last turn and felt like I just tightened up, my legs were just dead and obviously Ariarne took advantage of that and had a heck of a swim," she said.

"Obviously this stings a little, it's unfamiliar and different, and I need to rebound from this and get my fight back.

"I felt like I stayed pretty calm throughout the race, felt like I made a move at the right time, but my legs and arms didn't have it at the end. Just have to move on and focus on the next races."

 

 

ariarne titmus swimming

