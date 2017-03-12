Aussie team grills NZ at barbecue comp

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Lukas Armstrong, sponsor Reuben Sharples, Tamara Edgar and Daniel White after their win at Meatstock New Zealand.

THERE has always been that friendly, competitive rivalry between Australia and our closest neighbour New Zealand on the sporting fields, but now the clashes have spilled over onto the barbecue grill.

The Country Boys BBQ team, made up of meat lovers from Ipswich and Brisbane, gave their competitors a real grilling at the first ever Meatstock New Zealand barbecue war.

The team, including Bellbird Park resident Daniel White, Tamara Edgar from Forest Lake, along with Lukas Armstrong, the boy from Penrith who filled in for the team, travelled over the ditch where they spent two days cooking up beef, chicken, pork on timber or charcoal grills.

The judges were so impressed with their cooking they were awarded the title of grand champions, beating 25 New Zealand teams and four teams made up of fellow Australians.

Professional grill master Daniel White said he was pleased to come away with so many titles.

"We were named grand champions, but we also came first in cooking lamb, second in chicken, third in pork ribs and seventh in pork. It was great to beat the New Zealanders at their own game, especially in the lamb category,” he said.

Country Boys BBQ is in first place on the 2017 Barbecues Galore leaderboard.