Aussie swim sensation smashes world record

A young Aussie has stamped herself as the favourite for the gold at Tokyo after a stunning swim at the Australian trials.

Australian swimming's newest teenage sensation Kaylee McKeown has stamped herself as the favourite for Olympic gold in Tokyo next month after smashing the 100m backstroke world record.

The 19-year-old Queenslander stormed to victory at the Australian trials in a super fast 57.45 seconds - wiping 0.12 off the old record set by American Regan Smith at the 2019 world championships in South Korea.

Incredibly, McKeown became the first Australian swimmer to set a long-course (50-metre) world record since Cate Campbell broke the 100m freestyle mark in 2016.

If she wins in Tokyo, she will become the first Australian woman to win an individual Olympic swimming gold since 2008 - but the 100m backstroke isn't her only chance.

"We've been revving up for a whole year so to finally get myself onto the Olympic team, it's a dream come true, it really is," McKeown said.

"I guess with Covid and the passing of my dad in August last year, it's been a huge, huge build up to these trials. And I have turned into a bit of a hunger and motivation behind can I use it every day that I wake up.

"I know it's a privilege to be on this Earth and walk and talk so to get up and do that tonight was, not only for me, but my family and USC (University of Sunshine Coast) and all the support staff as well.

"I wouldn't say it was a goal to break the world record, I'm more of a process orientated person than times and it just so happened that I nailed all those little pinpoints that we were going for."

Astonishingly, she is considered even better in the 200m backstroke, and is also ranked No. 1 in the world in 200m individual medley.

First picked to represent Australia when she was just 15, she is now off to her first Olympics, but isn't the first in her family to achieve that feat with older sister Taylor winning a silver medal at Rio in 2016.

McKeown will be joined in Tokyo by the evergreen Emily Seebohm, who finished second in 58.59 - safely under the required qualifying standard.

Seebohm joins Leisel Jones as only the second Australian swimmer to compete at four Olympics.

The 29-year-old already has five medals, including two golds in relays.

Originally published as Aussie swim sensation smashes world record