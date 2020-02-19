Aussie superstar calls out rude NBA fan

Joe Ingles wasn’t happy with how a fan approached him and asked for a photo.

Joe Ingles always has time for his fans, but he has one very simple requirement from them. Have some manners.

The Aussie basketball superstar wasn't happy after a rude fan approached him, as he was with his family, and threw a camera in his face demanding a selfie.

Ingles wasn't happy with how the encounter played out and took to his Twitter account to school basketball fans on the proper way to approach athletes and ask for pictures.

A guy puts a phone right in my face and says ‘selfie, selfie’... I said at least say please. Then says ‘you want me to call you sir also’?



Seriously, come on man. I have no issue at all having photos with people but at least say please. Especially if I’m with my family. — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) February 18, 2020

During the NBA All-Star Weekend, video surfaced of Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley calmly telling a shouting fan to say please when asking for a picture.

The video received plenty of praise and it didn't take Beverley long to jump onto Ingles' tweet.

And people thought I was trippin. Just trying to help. Good Day🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/l48QH5074B — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 18, 2020

Ingles took exception to one user on social media who turned the issue back onto Ingles by replying: "Comes with the territory brother. Stop crying. You make $12M playing a sport. Millions of people would do anything to be in your shoes. Take a goddamn picture anytime anywhere and recognise how lucky you truly are."

I don’t care if I make 12 mil or 12 dollars. Manners are manners.. 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/rTGOugOHxV — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) February 18, 2020

Ingles' Utah Jazz teammates, never far from dishing out on one another, decided to share the tweet with their own reactions.

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell and All-Star Rudy Gobert responded to Ingles, but were in no way helpful with their replies.

The story however did end on a more positive note with the man at the centre of the incident coming forward to apologise over his behaviour.

You’re fine mate! Tell your youngest I said hello!!! 🙌🏻 — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) February 18, 2020