Aussie star’s incredible gift to COVID-ravaged India

Australian cricket superstar Pat Cummins says he feels "helpless'' at the COVID catastrophe engulfing India and has given $50,000 to Indian hospitals to purchase oxygen.

Cummins, Australia's highest paid Indian Premier League star on an annual contract of $3.1 million for the Kolkata Knight Riders, has urged other cricketers to follow his lead and donate to the PM Cares fund.

"India is a country I've come to love dearly over the years and the people here are some of the warmest and kindest I've ever met,'' Cummins said.

"To know so many are suffering so greatly at this time saddens me greatly.''

India has been hit by what has been called a "COVID tsunami'' with more than 350,000 cases reported in the past day.

"There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it's appropriate for the IPL to continue while COVID-19 infection rates remain high. I'm advised that the Indian Government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country.

"As players, we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for good. With that in mind, I have made a contribution to the "PM Cares Fund," specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India's hospitals.

"I encourage my fellow IPL players - and anyone around else the world who has been touched by India's passion and generosity - to contribute. I will kick it off with $50,000.

"At times like this it's easy to feel helpless. I've certainly felt that of late. But I hope by making this public appeal we can all channel our emotions into action that will bring light into people's lives.

"I know my donation isn't much in the grand scheme of things but I hope it will make a difference to someone.''

Meanwhile, Cummins' fellow Australian cricketers have appealed to the federal government to help sanction a safe return from India as medical men urged them to return as soon as possible.

Three Australian cricketers have withdrawn from the Indian Premier League - the world's richest cricket tournament - as India's health system is in tatters due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Spinner Adam Zampa and fast bowler Kan Richardson has joined Perth paceman AJ Tye in withdrawing from the tournament as India's latest surge reaches 350,000 a day.

The rest could be forced to rush home if health officials advise the border must be completely closed to stop the COVID-19 crisis spreading here.

No option for dealing with the humanitarian crisis in India caused by a mass coronavirus outbreak has been ruled out ahead of a National Security Committee meeting On Tuesday.

Senior Morrison Government ministers will decide if Australia needs to go further than its previous decision to cut commercial flights from India by 30 per cent, including whether all planes must be entirely stopped to prevent travellers bringing a double mutant variant of COVID-19 home.

Cricket Australia sent a text message to all players on Monday asking about their general health and travel plans.

Batsman Chris Lynn responded with a plea for CA and the Federal government to sanction the approval of a charter flight which could bring all remaining players home together at the end of the tournament.

The flight may need to be brought forward if Australia closes its borders to India.

"I texted back that as Cricket Australia make 10% of every IPL contract was there a chance we could spend that money this year on a charter flight once the tournament is over,'' Lynn told News Corp from India.

"I know there are people worse off than us. But we are going from a really tight bubble and are getting vaccinated next week so hopefully the government will let us get home on a private charter.

"We are not asking for short cuts and we signed up knowing the risks. But it would be great to get home as soon as the event is over.''

Lynn, who plays for the Mumbai Indians, said he had no immediate intention of returning until the end of the tournament and defended the decision to hold it in the midst of a massive Covid outbreak.

"Our security bubble is extremely healthy with next level security. I feel comfortable in this environment. We made the decision to come here and we know the risk. We didn't think it was this bad but we have signed up so I am here for the long haul.

"Obvious India is in chaos at the moment. But we are at least giving people something to smile about by playing the tournament.''

Infectious disease physician Dr Paul Griffin said life in India for the cricketers was a "very treacherous situation.''

"This is a very dangerous situation,'' Dr Griffin said. "If there is an option to return home sooner it should definitely be considered.''

