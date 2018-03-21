Hemsworth wiped out by monster wave

Chris Hemsworth often posts photos of him and his kids surfing. Picture; Luke Mun/Instagram

CHRIS Hemsworth may be used to playing a superhero onscreen, but even his Thor-like powers of strength couldn't save him from being obliterated by a massive wave while surfing in Canada.

The 34-year-old made light of the incident, which was caught on camera by filmmakers Noah Cohen, Nate Lav and Kyler Vos.

(Click the arrow to the right of the Instagram photo to see the wipe out sequence)

"Trying out a new move here, its called 'Get smashed in the back of the head by the lip and dusted along the reef', it's so much fun, don't try it," Hemsworth wrote on Instagram, along with a series of photos that showed him being pummelled into the ocean by a massive wave.

The Phillip Island native is no stranger to the beach, regularly posting photos of himself surfing all around the world.

He also posts shots of his wife, Elsa Pataky, and three kids mucking around in the surf.

Last week he posted an image of surfer Laura Enever taking on a monster wave, wondering whether his daughter India, might be interested in following suit in a few years.

Chris Hemsworth is a passionate surfer. Picture: Instagram

The Aussie superstar has two daughters, India, 5, and Sasha, 4. His son Tristan is also 4. Hemsworth and Spanish-born Pataky, married in 2010.

Hemsworth's younger brother Liam also share's his sibling's love of surfing, and is regularly spotted riding the waves in Malibu, where he lives with fiancee Miley Cyrus.